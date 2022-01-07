ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

LinkedIn Poll Tips & Poll Results on The Best Way to Find a Job

By Lynne Williams
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poll results are in on how people found their last W-2 job. Results are not surprising. The winner is networking, of course! But wait, there’s more!. Even with 12,943 views of this poll on LinkedIn, there were only 241 people that voted to result in the following:. 11%...

montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Tips for Writing the Absolute Best Job Description

As a professional in the business world, you have surely seen a lot of job descriptions during your process of applying for positions. The average person will have twelve careers throughout their professional lifetime, so chances are you have already switched between positions a few times, which means you're somewhat of an expert on job descriptions. Maybe now you're the person at your company who is responsible for writing job descriptions for upcoming roles, and you're trying to wrack your brain to remember what makes a good job description from your own job application days. Although everyone will view many job descriptions during their searches for positions, not all job descriptions are created equal. There are some very specific inclusions you should add, as well as details you'll want to leave out.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Seekers#Video Marketing#Business Networking#Linkedin Poll Tips Poll#Wa#Council Of Science#Christian
makeuseof.com

How to Post a Job on LinkedIn for Free

LinkedIn is one of the most popular places for professional networking and job-hunting. You can find just about any kind of job whether part-time, full-time, remote, or hybrid. Perhaps you or someone you know in your network may have landed a role through LinkedIn in the past, but did you...
JOBS
BlogHer

Best Link in Bio Tools for Converting Followers Into Loyal Supporters

Few phrases are more ubiquitous in the creator economy than “link in bio.” We’ve talked about the importance of having a foundational presence outside of social media platforms, where updates and glitches can be unpredictable, thus threatening the livelihood of a “social-only” biz. This is especially important on Instagram, one of the most widely-used apps for creators and everyday people alike. A tool that links social media accounts to multiple pieces of content solves this conundrum. Once upon a time, Instagram users could only share one URL at a time within their bio, necessitating an around-the-clock schedule for switching URLs...
INTERNET
bozemanmagazine.com

Results Are In For 2022 Bozeman's Choice Poll

For the 7th year in a row, we asked our readers to vote for all-things-Bozeman in the Bozeman's Choice Reader Poll. Over 200 choices range from arts & entertainment to chomping & chugging to media & info, it's all voted on here. The top 3 vote-getters are listed here and in a print annual guide available at key locations in the greater Bozeman area.
BOZEMAN, MT
cuchimes.com

Networking: Most powerful tips for finding a job and beyond

Only 20% of available jobs are posted to the public, which means that 80% of open positions are not being advertised. The key to tapping into this pool of hidden jobs is to utilize networking. Those rather startling statistics mentioned above are from Career Development’s booklet on networking titled, “Networking:...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
franchising.com

Poll Finds Optimistic Outlook Among Hiring Managers

A new Harris Poll, commissioned by Express Employment Professionals, finds hiring managers optimistic. 62% of businesses predict operations will return to pre-pandemic levels going by the first quarter, with another 27% believing this will happen further into 2022. Hiring managers say the keys to business continuity during this difficult time...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

11 Best Side Hustles For 2022

Having a side hustle offers a rewarding way for you to earn extra money. Here's our take of 11 best side hustle ideas you can try today to start earning more! Read on to learn more.
JOBS
CBS Boston

Teen Develops Website That Constantly Monitors Retailers’ Online Stock Of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

BOSTON (CBS) – Getting your hands on rapid tests for COVID-19 has become a crazy game of running from store-to-store and constantly checking websites. Those lucky enough to stumble onto a store fully stocked with tests often post about their treasure on community Facebook pages and friend text chains. As a result, supplies are sold out within hours or even minutes. But if you want to order online, a Chicago area teenager has taken all of the guesswork out of it. Fourteen-Year-old Eli Coustan is the brains behind Findacovidtest.org. It is a website that tracks sales of all the major at-home antigen...
INTERNET
Distractify

Server Reveals "Tip Hack” That Earned Her More Money per Table

Since I worked in the foodservice industry from a young age, anytime a waiter or waitress goes even just a little bit out of their way to provide exceptional service, I'm always looking for an excuse to give a good tip. And if a server, let's say doesn't charge for refills even if it's the restaurant's M.O. to do so, or they don't charge a soda because it's a nominal loss for the eatery, I make sure to give them a little extra cashola on their gratuity.
TV & VIDEOS
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Source for News (results)

(January 5 – 12) A poll at the end of 2021 indicates a downturn in ratings for news organizations from the previous year of 2020. Some say numbers are skewed because 2020 was the first year of COVID and it was a presidential election year. But, there is still...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy