ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Why Mozilla Is Pulling The Plug On Donations In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010ytP_0dfHYDZj00

The Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization that makes the Firefox web browser, said it has paused the ability to accept donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: Mozilla took to Twitter to announce the decision, noting that its reminder last week about accepting cryptocurrency donations led to an “important discussion” regarding the environmental impact of digital currencies.

Mozilla also said it is reviewing whether its current policy on cryptocurrency donations fits with its climate goals. The foundation has previously said it is firmly committed to being carbon-neutral.

Why It Matters: Mozilla’s tweet last week reminding its followers that they can use cryptocurrencies to make donations to the foundation had caused an uproar.

The move was also criticized by Jamie Zawinski, a founder of Mozilla.

Ironically, Mozilla had partnered with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in 2014 to accept donations in Bitcoin in response to user demand.

Mozilla is not the only organization to reverse its decision about accepting cryptocurrencies.

Last year, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker would no longer accept Bitcoin for vehicle purchases, citing concerns over the cryptocurrency’s environmental impact. The automaker had started accepting Bitcoin in March.

The potential environmental damage of cryptocurrency mining has been a subject of debate and controversy.

According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the amount of energy needed to mine Bitcoin is more than the electricity consumption of countries such as Ukraine and Norway.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 3.5% during the last 24 hours, trading at $41,665.44 at press time, while Dogecoin is down 1.4% to $0.1535.

Photo: Mozilla logo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#The Mozilla Foundation#Firefox#Btc#Eth#Coinbase Global Inc#Tesla Inc#Tsla
Motley Fool

Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

Ethereum was the first programmable blockchain, but rising transaction fees have hindered adoption. Ethereum is the most popular dApp and DeFi ecosystem, though more scalable platforms are gaining ground. Solana and Terra could eventually achieve a similar level of success. Ethereum was a the first programmable blockchain, a platform where...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Crypto Could Be the Dogecoin of 2022

Tiny micro-caps like Dogecoin can have awesome gains when they join a major crypto exchange with lots of liquidity. It might be a good idea to make small investments in popular crypto micro-caps before they join a major crypto exchange. Interest in Splinterlands, the most popular game on any blockchain,...
MARKETS
u.today

Major Ethereum Warning Issued by Veteran Trader

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Seeing A Sudden Spike?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6% higher over 24 hours at $0.157 early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7.8% over a seven-day trailing period. Since 2022 began, DOGE has dropped 8.8%. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May last year. Why Is It Moving?...
STOCKS
u.today

Mozilla’s Dogecoin Pitch Results in Backlash

The Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization that oversees the Mozilla Corporation, has faced backlash after asking for cryptocurrency donations in a highly-ratioed tweet. Its followers didn’t mince words, criticizing the foundation for destroying its reputation by pitching Dogecoin and trying to legitimize crypto. Some long-time fans of Firefox, the...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy