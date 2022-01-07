ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a police officer, and I fear increased powers of stop and search will undermine public trust | Andy George

By Andy George
The Guardian
 5 days ago
A man is stopped and searched by police in St James's Street, London, June 2020. Photograph: James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

I wonder how many times you’ve been “stopped” in your life. I wonder what comes to mind when I ask that. The chances are it depends on your race. Black men will know exactly what I’m talking about, and for all too many, being stopped and searched by police is a routine element of their daily lives. One young boy from south London has been stopped and searched 30 times over two years . That’s more than once a month. He is only 14.

Stop and search has been a controversial feature of policing for decades. You might think it was being reduced, in a post-Macpherson , post-Black Lives Matter world, where people have been talking about how to decrease the grossly disproportionate overpolicing of black communities for so long. But shockingly, provisions in the policing bill will widely increase its use and water down the need for suspicion in a number of ways. If it passes, the bill will enable police to stop and search people subject to certain orders at any time without any suspicion; and anyone at all in a certain area, if they believe certain types of protests might take place nearby.

We know that stop and search is overwhelmingly used on one particular group: black people are at least eight times as likely as their white counterparts to be stopped and searched. The constant threat of stop and search makes young black men and boys nervous around the police; it chips away at trust and respect and means the very people who are meant to be viewed as protectors, are viewed as oppressors.

Community engagement needs to be seen as crime prevention and essential to effective policing. Gangs thrive where policing is not legitimate and if we want to protect communities from the minority of people involved in serious violence, we must ensure we have meaningful and long-term community engagement in the most deprived areas. Real crime prevention requires police to work with communities to build trust so that they feel confident in letting us know who is causing most harm. You simply cannot enforce your way out of serious violence.

I know that all too well from my time spent living and policing in Northern Ireland, which witnessed the most violent and protracted conflict to take place in the UK in living memory. I joined as a constable in 1999 and spent 10 years in the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s armed response unit before being promoted to inspector. In 1999, we had about 13,500 police officers, backed up by more than 7,000 military personnel with static checkpoints going into most towns and cities.

I have no doubt the use of stop and search in Northern Ireland saved lives, but despite the heavy footprint and use of powers, the killing still continued until we sat down with those engaged in the violence and put measures in place to deal with the causes of violence. Now, we police a larger population with about 7,000 police officers, and with no military personnel routinely patrolling with us. Despite the progress that has been made, we still have active paramilitaries coercing and exploiting the community; these paramilitaries thrive in areas where trust in the police is low and where communities feel powerless to speak out against them. Individuals will often work with the police if they are treated with courtesy and respect instead of as suspects with no sufficient grounds.

Both the College of Policing and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary have questioned the effectiveness of existing stop-and-search powers in the detection and prevention of crime. Both bodies concluded that the overuse and misuse of the power has clearly undermined public trust and confidence in the police, specifically among Black and Asian communities who are so disproportionately targeted.

These warnings should be heeded. It’s often said that it’s natural for police to want ever more powers. The old adage is it’s for police to ask and the minister to say no. In this case, though, important voices from within policing, and policing oversight bodies, are united in their opposition to the increased use of stop-and-search powers included within the policing bill. The last thing we need is more of what doesn’t target the causes of crime or reduce serious violence.

  • Andy George is president of the National Black Police Association

Comments / 46

DOUBLE BUBBLE
4d ago

Stop and frisk worked great when NY had Guillaune in office. Once libtards took over again crime started rising again. Coincidence, I think not

Reply(15)
15
Winnie
4d ago

defund police fire them all!!!put up cameras that record all activities and can run multiple license numbers at once and record facial recognition 24 7 then just send the armed drones out to get them if they take flight they take bullets!!!! WELCOME TO THIS Centuries POLICING

Reply(3)
3
#Police#Black People#Real Crime#College Of Policing#St James S Street
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Virginia sues small town where police officers attacked Black army lieutenant over temporary licence tags

A violent traffic stop involving a Black military officer has prompted Virginia’s Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the police force of Windsor, a small town in the Hampton Roads area. As reported by The Washington Post, the court-ordered monitor for the police force was filed on Thursday, just over a year on from a traffic stop incident that sparked outrage. Attorney General Mark R Herring stated that his office discovered a pattern of discriminatory behaviour by Windsor police, which included African American drivers being stopped excessively without cause. That act, in and of itself, puts the force in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Litter enforcement officers urged to target Black and Asian people, tribunal is told

An ex-employee is suing a litter enforcement firm, claiming he was sacked for blowing the whistle after allegedly being told to target ethnic minorities with fines.Gary Forrester, 39, told an employment tribunal staff were under “daily threat” of being fired if they did not issue enough fixed penalty notices (FPNs) and were told to go after minorities because they were unlikely to challenge penalties and were less inclined to understand UK law.In a witness statement provided to the tribunal, the former team manager, who was stationed in the London borough of Barnet, said his boss issued the order after becoming...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
SFGate

NYC mayor names former police official to public safety job

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams named a former high-ranking police official whose phone was once wiretapped in a federal corruption investigation as his deputy mayor for public safety on Friday, reviving a position not seen in the Big Apple since the early 1990s. At the same time, Adams appointed his own brother to a prominent role in the police department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Country
Northern Ireland
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Home Office refuses to reveal impact of expanded powers to stop and search people without suspicion

The government has refused to publish its assessment of a controversial expansion of stop and search powers as it pushes to apply them to peaceful protesters.A pilot that began in April 2019 made it easier for police to trigger “section 60”, which gives officers the right to search people without reasonable grounds in areas where serious violence could break out.No evaluation of the results was published but Priti Patel announced in July that the conditions would be relaxed permanently as part of the government’s Beating Crime Plan.Charities launched legal action over the move, causing the home secretary to backtrack on...
PRITI PATEL
Daily Mail

Exposed: Leader of ex-Army group that's plotting mayhem as 200 members of a sinister anti-vax group meet in a Staffordshire park to practise smashing through police lines

Two hundred members of a sinister anti-vax group met in a Staffordshire park yesterday to practise smashing through police lines. An undercover Mail on Sunday reporter joined black-clad supporters of Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) led by ex-Royal Fusilier Danny Glass for a combat-style training camp. Setting out the group's strategy...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police need to be trained not to discriminate against black families in missing person cases, say experts

Police forces responding to reports of missing people should implement training to address racial discrimination, a groundbreaking report has recommended.Missing People, a UK charity supporting missing people and their families, has released new guidance in response to disclosures of bias faced by families when reporting their loved one missing to the police, based upon months of research into disparities around the matter.The charity heard from ethnic minority families who shared experiences of discrimination including feeling they were not listened to, that their missing loved one was not seen as a high priority and struggles to get the same level of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

US police officers fired for ignoring robbery call to chase Pokemon

A California court has upheld a lower court order dismissing two Los Angeles police officers for playing Pokemon Go instead of responding to a robbery call while on duty. On Friday, the California Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Los Angeles Police Department to fire Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell in relation to the incident in Crenshaw on 15 April 2017.A captain in the area responded to the robbery call that day, leading to questions from their patrol supervisor, Sergeant Jose Gomez, court documents say. Mr Gomez tried to contact the officers multiple times but reportedly did not...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 42, denies perverting course of justice as she appears in court accused of giving 'false and misleading information' to criminal probe into male sergeant

A female police officer has denied perverting the course of justice after being accused of giving 'false information' to criminal probe into male sergeant. Amanda Aston, from Seaford, East Sussex, is accused of providing false and misleading information to police in respect of Sergeant Matthew Taylor, Maidstone Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everard inquiry to look at ‘red flags’ in Wayne Couzens’ policing career

An inquiry investigating how a serving Metropolitan Police officer was able to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard will look at whether any “red flags were missed” earlier in his career.Home Secretary Priti Patel has published the terms of reference for the first phase of the Angiolini Inquiry, named after Dame Elish Angiolini QC who is leading it, which will consider the “systemic failures” that allowed Ms Everard’s killer to be employed as a police officer.Wayne Couzens is now serving a whole-life order in prison, meaning he will never be released.The first part of the inquiry will start soon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbtw.com

5 charged with impersonating police officers to search motel rooms in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have charged five people they suspect went to a motel looking for someone while claiming to be Gastonia Police officers. According to GPD, officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday to a motel in the 1400 block of East Franklin Avenue for a possible burglary in progress by five suspects claiming to be police officers.
GASTONIA, NC
The Guardian

