Vale S.A.: Shares Look To Be Finally Gaining Traction

Since I wrote my first bullish piece on AMMO, Inc., the shares have gone from "speculative buy" to "buy" on the back of extraordinary revenue and net income growth. Since I put out my bullish piece on AMMO, Inc. (POWW) a few months back, the shares have absolutely collapsed, down ~21% against a gain of just under 4% for the S&P 500 in that time. The company has since published financial results, so I thought I’d look at the name again. I initially bought a small position in this name (the word “speculative” was in the title), and most of bullishness was expressed in my short options, which are about to expire. I want to look at the most recent financial history and I want to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I also want to express my ideas about my short puts, while offering another trade to you, dear readers.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO