Vale S.A.: Shares Look To Be Finally Gaining Traction

 5 days ago
We remain bullish on Vale due to its sizable profitability, low valuation, and strong cash flow trends. We wrote about Vale S.A (NYSE:VALE) back in October of last year when we stated that the company's strong cash flow trends were pointing to a higher share price. Three months on from that...

