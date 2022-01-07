Crash snarls early morning traffic on Grand Island Bridge

A crash on the I-190 southbound snarled traffic early Friday morning in Grand Island.

According to New York State Police Troop T, the accident happened around 5:00 a.m. at mile marker 15.5 — the foot of the south Grand Island Bridge.

State police said crews blocked the right lanes of traffic. Live cameras showed crews diverting traffic around the accident and back onto the bridge.

You can view a live camera of the scene here .

The crash was cleared by 6:00 a.m.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.