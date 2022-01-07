ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

Cape Cod has nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

By Cynthia McCormick, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chz4m_0dfHXJps00

The state Department of Public Health said in its weekly report Thursday that Barnstable County had more than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

Barnstable County officials said earlier this week that Tuesday's count of 411 new cases of coronavirus was a record for Cape Cod and is related to the spread of the super-contagious omicron variant.

The DPH daily report for Thursday — which relies on Wednesday data — said there were 24,570 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, for a total of 1,159,950 since the start of the pandemic.

Testing: Cape Cod gets its first free Stop the Spread COVID-19 test site

Wear masks, get vaccinated: Barnstable County issues advisory due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases

There were also 2,841 new daily probable cases, for a total of 90,815 probable cases statewide since the pandemic began.

The DPH Thursday daily report said Barnstable County had 347 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 26,492.

Massachusetts COVID deaths

Statewide, there were 43 newly confirmed daily deaths and three deaths from probable coronavirus for a total of 20,510 confirmed and probable deaths during the pandemic.

Barnstable County had one new death according to the Thursday daily report. So far 566 people on Cape Cod with coronavirus have died.

Statewide, hospitalizations of people with coronavirus surpassed the peak around this time last year.

The DPH daily report on Thursday said that as of Wednesday, 2,524 people in Massachusetts had coronavirus, compared to 2,428 on Jan. 4, 2021.

The highest incidence of COVID-19 hospitalization occurred on April 21, 2020, when 3,965 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

State public health officials said the majority of people currently hospitalized for coronavirus — 1,505 — have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hospitalization rates at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and Falmouth Hospital are creeping up to the peak reached early last winter, when 70 people were hospitalized with coronavirus.

Cape Cod hospitals: Still have breathing room as facilities across the state fill to capacity

The DPH daily report Thursday said that as of Wednesday, Cape Cod Hospital had 42 patients with COVID-19, three of whom were in intensive care. Falmouth Hospital had 18, four of whom were in the ICU.

The DPH said Thursday that the state's seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 had jumped to 22.4%.

The state's two-week positivity rate was 15.03% and that for Barnstable County on Cape Cod was 12.68%.

According to the DPH weekly report on cases in cities and towns, the Cape's 15 towns had 2,936 new cases of coronavirus in the last 14-day period.

It was a big jump over the prior week's report, when Cape towns saw less than 2,000 new cases over the previous 14 days.

Cape Cod COVID cases

The following contains information for the last two weeks by Cape town on new cases; total cases; and percent of positive tests.

Barnstable (688; 7,099; 14.21%); Bourne (321; 2,615; 14.39%); Brewster (127; 988; 11.04%); Chatham (84; 573; 14.67%); Dennis (146; 1,583; 12.17%); Eastham (37; 368; 11.94%); Falmouth (422; 3,024; 12.22%); Harwich (157; 1,428; 12.43%); Mashpee (186; 1,650; 10.42%); Orleans (78; 544; 13.46%); Provincetown (18; 378; 10.65%); Sandwich (318; 2,514; 12.89%); Truro (12; 155; 12.24%); Wellfleet (27; 212; 12.56%); Yarmouth (315; 3,014; 11.16%).

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod has nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

Comments / 3

Related
Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable County, MA
Health
City
Chatham, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Truro, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Mashpee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Wellfleet, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Harwich, MA
City
Eastham, MA
CBS News

U.K. leader Boris Johnson faces calls to resign over "bring your own booze" garden party during COVID lockdown

Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Another bank ends bounced check fees

New York (CNN Business) — Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Wells Fargo announced changes to its overdraft policy Tuesday, saying that it will give customers earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees and the elimination of non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the first quarter.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Three Deaths#Cape Cod Hospital#Omicron#Dph#Falmouth Hospital
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

681
Followers
345
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy