Cape Cod has nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

The state Department of Public Health said in its weekly report Thursday that Barnstable County had more than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

Barnstable County officials said earlier this week that Tuesday's count of 411 new cases of coronavirus was a record for Cape Cod and is related to the spread of the super-contagious omicron variant.

The DPH daily report for Thursday — which relies on Wednesday data — said there were 24,570 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, for a total of 1,159,950 since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 2,841 new daily probable cases, for a total of 90,815 probable cases statewide since the pandemic began.

The DPH Thursday daily report said Barnstable County had 347 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 26,492.

Massachusetts COVID deaths

Statewide, there were 43 newly confirmed daily deaths and three deaths from probable coronavirus for a total of 20,510 confirmed and probable deaths during the pandemic.

Barnstable County had one new death according to the Thursday daily report. So far 566 people on Cape Cod with coronavirus have died.

Statewide, hospitalizations of people with coronavirus surpassed the peak around this time last year.

The DPH daily report on Thursday said that as of Wednesday, 2,524 people in Massachusetts had coronavirus, compared to 2,428 on Jan. 4, 2021.

The highest incidence of COVID-19 hospitalization occurred on April 21, 2020, when 3,965 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

State public health officials said the majority of people currently hospitalized for coronavirus — 1,505 — have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hospitalization rates at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis and Falmouth Hospital are creeping up to the peak reached early last winter, when 70 people were hospitalized with coronavirus.

The DPH daily report Thursday said that as of Wednesday, Cape Cod Hospital had 42 patients with COVID-19, three of whom were in intensive care. Falmouth Hospital had 18, four of whom were in the ICU.

The DPH said Thursday that the state's seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 had jumped to 22.4%.

The state's two-week positivity rate was 15.03% and that for Barnstable County on Cape Cod was 12.68%.

According to the DPH weekly report on cases in cities and towns, the Cape's 15 towns had 2,936 new cases of coronavirus in the last 14-day period.

It was a big jump over the prior week's report, when Cape towns saw less than 2,000 new cases over the previous 14 days.

Cape Cod COVID cases

The following contains information for the last two weeks by Cape town on new cases; total cases; and percent of positive tests.

Barnstable (688; 7,099; 14.21%); Bourne (321; 2,615; 14.39%); Brewster (127; 988; 11.04%); Chatham (84; 573; 14.67%); Dennis (146; 1,583; 12.17%); Eastham (37; 368; 11.94%); Falmouth (422; 3,024; 12.22%); Harwich (157; 1,428; 12.43%); Mashpee (186; 1,650; 10.42%); Orleans (78; 544; 13.46%); Provincetown (18; 378; 10.65%); Sandwich (318; 2,514; 12.89%); Truro (12; 155; 12.24%); Wellfleet (27; 212; 12.56%); Yarmouth (315; 3,014; 11.16%).

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod has nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in past two weeks