Apple CEO Tim Cook earned almost $100 million in 2021 — a 550% increase on the previous year

Apple’s simplicity allows apps like Snapchat to utilize the camera whereas Android’s complexity has forced developers to use screengrabs. Having to fill big shoes from Steve Jobs, Tim Cook became CEO of Apple (AAPL) in August 2011. No one on the planet is the same kind of visionary as Steve Jobs but Tim Cook was able to shine in different ways and be a true CEO as opposed to just the head of product. Initially some saw Cook as a questionable choice but he stepped in effectively when Jobs took leaves of absence in 2009 and 2011. My thesis is that CEO Cook has done a nice job positioning Apple for the future with respect to streamlined operations, simple product offerings, wearables, China and more.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO