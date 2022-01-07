ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned almost $100 million in 2021 — a 550% increase on the previous year

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZR4u_0dfHXIx900
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
  • Apple awarded CEO Tim Cook $98.7 million in compensation in 2021.
  • Cook made $15 million in 2020, meaning his pay has increased by 558%.
  • The vast majority of the compensation took the form of stock awards that will start vesting in 2023.

Comments / 7

guest
4d ago

This is why our country is still n so ch bad shape economically because the rich like him are exponentially increasing their wealth while 95% of Americans are being driven to the poor house.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Fudzilla

Tim Cook makes 1,447 times more than average Apple employee

Apple boss Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, thanks mostly to stock awards that helped him earn a total of nearly $100 million. In 2021, the median pay for employees was $68,254, Apple said, adding it had selected a...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Tim Cook earned 1,447 times what a typical Apple employee made in 2021

A new filing by Apple showed CEO Tim Cook was paid 1,447 times what the typical Apple employee made last year, prompting fresh discussion of what top tech execs earn. The median pay for Apple employees was $68,254 in 2021, according to Apple's annual proxy statement released Thursday. Cook received $3 million in annual base salary. He also received $82.3 million in a one-time stock grant, a $12 million cash incentive for helping the company meet financial goals and $1.38 million in other expenses, which includes $712,488 for personal air travel. In total, he earned $98.7 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Vesting#Stock
Financial Times

Apple at $3tn: the enigma of Tim Cook

Two years after the death of Steve Jobs, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison claimed it was inevitable Apple would struggle under Tim Cook. You only had to look, he said, at what happened to the company in the period after Jobs was ousted in 1985. “We already know. We saw. We...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Apple boss Tim Cook was paid nearly $100m last year, filings show

Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, was paid nearly $100m (£74m) last year, a 570% increase on the previous year, according to regulatory filings. Cook, 61, who took over as chief executive from the Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2011, also gained access to share awards worth about $750m as the iPhone maker’s market value approached $3tn.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Apple Looks Promising Thanks To CEO Cook

Apple’s simplicity allows apps like Snapchat to utilize the camera whereas Android’s complexity has forced developers to use screengrabs. Having to fill big shoes from Steve Jobs, Tim Cook became CEO of Apple (AAPL) in August 2011. No one on the planet is the same kind of visionary as Steve Jobs but Tim Cook was able to shine in different ways and be a true CEO as opposed to just the head of product. Initially some saw Cook as a questionable choice but he stepped in effectively when Jobs took leaves of absence in 2009 and 2011. My thesis is that CEO Cook has done a nice job positioning Apple for the future with respect to streamlined operations, simple product offerings, wearables, China and more.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Here's How Much Money Apple CEO Tim Cook Made in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook received $98.73 million in compensation in the company's fiscal 2021, according to an SEC filing published on Thursday. The majority of his compensation comes from a stock grant valued at $82 million granted on the first day of Apple's fiscal 2021 that hasn't vested yet. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook earned over $98M last year, a huge bump from $14M in 2020

Despite his salary remaining the same over the last three years, Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation saw a significant bump in 2021 compared to previous years. When accounting for stock awards, which totaled over $82 million, other forms of compensation and his $3 million salary, Cook earned $98.7 million last year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Apple on Thursday. In 2020, Cook earned a total of $14.7 million, which didn't include any stock awards, according to the filing. In 2019, his total compensation was $11.5 million, which also didn't contain stock awards.
MARKETS
The Verge

Tim Cook’s 2021 pay package swelled to $98.7 million

A proxy statement filed by Apple on Thursday revealed exactly how much one can earn after ten years of running the world’s most valuable and most profitable company, and for Tim Cook, that number is $98.7 million. While his base salary stayed at $3 million, an additional $12 million in incentives, $82 million worth of stock awards, and the money spent to cover items like security and private flights — since 2017, Apple doesn’t let its CEO fly commercial — nudged the entire thing closer to the $100 million mark.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun reveals himself as the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos in space

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Justin Sun, the technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently announced that he is a diplomat for Grenada, said he’s going to space on a Blue Origin flight next year and will invite five people to join him.
INDUSTRY
inputmag.com

Google exec claims Apple's green text bubbles amount to bullying

Coke and Pepsi. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. DC and Marvel. Pop-cultural rivalries bring out the fieriest opinions in people. And of course, the tech industry’s example is no different: Apple versus... well, pretty much everyone else. It’s a battle Tim Cook and company have been happy to...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

355K+
Followers
23K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy