Apple CEO Tim Cook earned almost $100 million in 2021 — a 550% increase on the previous year

Despite his salary remaining the same over the last three years, Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation saw a significant bump in 2021 compared to previous years. When accounting for stock awards, which totaled over $82 million, other forms of compensation and his $3 million salary, Cook earned $98.7 million last year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Apple on Thursday. In 2020, Cook earned a total of $14.7 million, which didn't include any stock awards, according to the filing. In 2019, his total compensation was $11.5 million, which also didn't contain stock awards.
