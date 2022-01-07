ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle cops planted fake reports of Proud Boys on police radio to scare BLM protesters

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lgMl_0dfHX8D800

A demonstrator raises his fist at a gathering to celebrate Juneteenth at the 16th street "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House. The US marks the end of slavery by celebrating Juneteenth, with the annual unofficial holiday taking on renewed significance as millions of Americans confront the nation's living legacy of racial injustice. (Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported that during the protests last year, Seattle police improperly spread fake reports that Proud Boys were on the move on police radio transmissions in an effort to intimidate the demonstrators.

"At a crucial moment during 2020's racial justice protests, Seattle police exchanged a detailed series of fake radio transmissions about a nonexistent group of menacing right-wing extremists," reported Daniel Beekman. "The radio chatter about members of the Proud Boys marching around downtown Seattle, some possibly carrying guns, and then heading to confront protesters on Capitol Hill was an improper 'ruse,' or dishonest ploy, that exacerbated a volatile situation, according to findings released Wednesday by the city's Office of Police Accountability."

The protests were some of many around the country in the summer that flared in response to multiple high-profile police brutality cases, including the murder of George Floyd.

"The ruse happened on the night of June 8, 2020, hours after the Police Department had abandoned its East Precinct on Capitol Hill and just as protesters were starting to set up the zone that was later called the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP," said the report. "The officers who participated described a group gathering by City Hall and moving around downtown. They delivered reports such as, 'It looks like a few of them might be open carrying,' and: 'Hearing from the Proud Boys group. … They may be looking for somewhere else for confrontation.'"

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

According to OP Director Andrew Myerburg's report, the fake broadcasts "improperly added fuel to the fire," as social media posts warning about the nonexistent Proud Boys caused CHOP demonstrators to arm themselves and create barricades.

The Proud Boys are a far-right group of self-described "Western Chauvinists" infamous for their street brawls and linked to white supremacists. Many of their members were involved in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to stop the counting of electoral votes for President Joe Biden.

You can read more here.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salon

Are Dems really "winning" redistricting — in the face of voter-restriction laws and GOP extremists?

In the wake of the 2020 census, the redistricting process by which congressional districts are redrawn has not been as devastating for Democrats as many observers feared. Nonetheless, the consequences could still be dire for democracy: The latest round of Republican gerrymanders threatens to undermine the political power of voters of color and push the Republican Party even further toward the Trumpist extreme.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

The disturbing parallels between the 2020s and 1940s in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Editorial Board readers are familiar with my obsession with political time – or how one party and its ideas prevail with a majority of Americans for four or five decades before falling into a period of transition, after which the other party and its ideas prevail.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Salon

Anti-trans bills introduced in at least 7 states in the first week of 2022

During the first week of 2022, at least seven states introduced measures that would curtail the rights of transgender and non-binary youth. According to NBC News, Republican state legislators in Arizona, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and South Dakota have all proposed bills that would restrict trans and non-binary youths from accessing gender-affirming healthcare, participating in school sports, and using restrooms that correspond with their genders.
SOCIETY
Salon

The U.S. drops an average of 46 bombs a day: Why should the world see us as a force for peace?

The Pentagon has finally published its first Airpower Summary since President Biden took office nearly a year ago. These monthly reports have been published since 2007 to document the number of bombs and missiles dropped by U.S.-led air forces in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria since 2004. But President Trump stopped publishing them after February 2020, shrouding continued U.S. bombing in secrecy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

Alec Baldwin shuts down claims that he's not complying with ongoing "Rust" shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday to shut down claims that he's not complying with the ongoing "Rust" shooting investigation. Back in December of 2021, investigators obtained a search warrant for the actor's smartphone to search for messages, calls and other exchanges regarding the film's production. According to the New York Times, Baldwin still hasn't turned over his phone.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Salon

Trump's troops: The far-right has a tight grip on too many in uniform

Everyone surely remembers Donald Trump's appeals to "law and order" going all the way back to his infamous full-page ad condemning the (innocent) Central Park Five titled "Bring Back the Death Penalty, Bring Back Our Police." When he ran for office he sought out law enforcement at all levels as a discrete constituency, promising to let them take the gloves off and encouraging them to not "be so nice" to suspects. During the George Floyd protests during the summer of 2020, he told federal law enforcement and military leaders he wanted them to "crack skulls" and "beat the shit out of" the protesters. At one point he said, "just shoot them." Luckily, they didn't do that. It took a devoted Trump-loving vigilante named Kyle Rittenhouse to execute that order.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police#Blm#Police Radio#Police Brutality#Proud Boys#Juneteenth#Americans#The Seattle Times#The Police Department
Salon

Trump selects QAnon-linked supporter as his "special guest speaker" for new rally

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Whenever Donald Trump was asked about QAnon during the 2020 presidential race, he avoided either promoting or criticizing their far-right conspiracy theorists. Trump would typically say that he didn't know much about QAnon but heard that they "love America" and oppose pedophilia. Now, Trump is featuring a major QAnon supporter at a Florence, Arizona MAGA rally scheduled for this Saturday, January 15: Arizona State Sen. Mark Finchem, billed as the event's "special guest speaker."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

The public health case for decarcerating America’s prison system

Politicians in the United States have chosen for decades to spend trillions of dollars to manage poverty, addiction, and homelessness via policing and prisons. As a result, around 20 percent of the world's incarcerated people are held in one of the world's wealthiest nations — despite it containing less than 5 percent of the global population. And as millions of people have been forcibly cycled through America's punishment system over the years, it has etched deep harms into their bodies, psyches, and social lives — harms that continue to haunt them long after they have been released from custody.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salon

8 newly flagged substances that could give you cancer

The National Toxicology Program, or NTP, released its 15th report on carcinogens last month, adding eight new substances to a growing list of recognized cancer-causing agents found in many consumer products and water supplies. Among the new additions are a bacterium, a flame retardant, and six byproducts from water purification,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Salon

Trump trashes GOP senator as “woke” for acknowledging that 2020 election was “fair”

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., on Monday for acknowledging that the 2020 election was "fair," calling him "woke" and a "jerk." Rounds "just went woke," Trump raged in a lengthy statement, repeating his lies about "massive evidence" of voter fraud that have repeatedly been debunked by election officials, courts and even top officials in his own administration. "Is he crazy or just stupid?" the former president questioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy