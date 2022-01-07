ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India supplies third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): India on Friday delivered two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan as part of medical assistance to the war-torn nation. "As part of...

