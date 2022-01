Xiaomi has recently launched the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship phones in China. Now, its sub-brand seems to be gearing up to introduce the Redmi K50 series lineup. If it arrives early, it may impact the sales of the Xiaomi 12 lineup. Hence, it is likely to go official in January or February 2022. However, it appears that the launch of the first K50 series phone may not be too far away as it bagged approval from the TENAA authority of China.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO