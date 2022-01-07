ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Villa sign Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Aston Villa have signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end...

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit. The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed.
