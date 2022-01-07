House Dems recall Jan. 6 mob attack on US Capitol

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he would like to learn more about what former President Trump knew about the Capitol attack in the days leading up to it. What they're saying:...
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) “cheered” the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year as his fellow lawmakers feared for their lives, said a former aide to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Brooks had urged on then-President Donald Trump’s supporters at a National Mall rally just...
A Missouri woman who was seen on camera holding a broken sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot is accused of causing a crash Wednesday that left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to authorities and her lawyer. The Missouri Highway Patrol said...
NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
Floor fights, outraged outbursts and shouting matches on the steps of the U.S. Capitol have become a new normal in Congress. As lawmakers face an increase in violent threats from voters, they're also turning the vitriol on one another. "Congress is a very toxic place to work," Republican Congressman Adam...
A U.S. Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, accusing Trump of causing emotional and physical pain, including a concussion, during last year’s riot — the latest in a litany of litigation from law enforcement against him.
House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...
Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, and ABC News is airing special reports and live coverage throughout the day, including a moment of silence on the House floor led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 12 p.m.
One year later, the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack is still underway. Hundreds of people face charges while the FBI searches for hundreds more, and questions remain about what role former president Donald Trump and his allies played; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Members of House, Senate hold prayer vigil on US Capitol steps on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot. Members of the House and Senate are joining...
Former president Donald Trump has canceled the news conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6 to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. In a statement released Tuesday by his Save America PAC, Trump blamed the media and the bipartisan...
The US Capitol has been perceived for many years as one of the safest places in America for having its own police force and advanced security features. But one day, those would fail against a mob of Trump supporters that wanted to reverse the electoral college triumph of Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON — One year after the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812, disagreements rage. Who was responsible? How harshly should those involved be punished?. And, fundamentally, was it an insurrection?. Few Republicans are willing to characterize the events of Jan. 6 that way. The...
