House Dems recall Jan. 6 mob attack on US Capitol

House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO