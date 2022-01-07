ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son

By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
 5 days ago

Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

