Nocatee, FL

Nocatee named one of top-selling master-planned communities in America

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago
The largest residential development in St. Johns County was also one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the country in 2021, according to a report from real-estate consulting firm RCLCO.

The firm released a report that lists Nocatee as 12th among the "Top-Selling Master Planned Communities of 2021."

"Every year since 1994, RCLCO has conducted a national survey identifying the top-selling MPCs through a rigorous search of high-performing communities," according to a press release from the business. "The ranking is based on total new home sales as reported by each individual community."

Nocatee reported 738 new home sales in 2021 and 925 sales in 2020.

The top-selling community overall was The Villages, a 55-and-older community in Central Florida. The Villages reported 4,004 sales in 2021 and 2,452 in 2020.

The second on the list, and the top-selling all-ages master-planned community, is Lakewood Ranch in Florida with 2,574 home sales in 2021 and 2,149 sales in 2020.

Nocatee is a development by the PARC Group that is mostly in northeast St. Johns County, with part of the property in Duval County.

Another PARC Group development, eTown Jacksonville, is 36th on the 2021 list. The development saw 548 sales in 2021 and 417 in 2020.

RCLCO Managing Director Gregg Logan said in the release, “The results of this year’s Top-Selling MPC Report confirm that demand for new single-family homes within MPCs remains high, with favorable demographic tailwinds suggesting this strong demand will continue in 2022.

"However, supply chain disruptions and the lingering impacts of COVID-19 have prevented many MPCs from fully capitalizing on the growth in demand seen over the past year. As these challenges are resolved in the coming months, we are optimistic for the success of master-planned communities in 2022.”

The future of Nocatee

The PARC Group starting planning for Nocatee in the late 1990s, according to information provided by Kelly Owen, Parc Group director of marketing, in an email to The Record.

Nocatee has been one of the best-selling communities in the country for years and has been in the top 15 since 2012, according to Owen. About 70% of people who move to Nocatee come from outside of the Jacksonville metropolitan area.

"In the year 2011, only 62 new homes were sold in Nocatee," according to Owen. "Today, 62 new homes are sold in less than four weeks."

The community has six neighborhoods that are selling homes. Since Nocatee was created, more than 9,400 new homes have sold, according to Owen.

The community also includes the Nocatee Town Center, and more business are expected to open soon.

"Anejo Mexicana, Premier Martial Arts, Safari Toy and Toytopia are all under construction, and will be owned and operated by Nocatee Residents," according to Owen. "In addition, we recently announced that a highly anticipated Italian restaurant, Catullo's, will be joining the Nocatee Town Center."

The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

