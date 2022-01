We start today’s deals with great options for those looking to purchase a new desktop. First up, we have Apple’s most powerful Mac mini, which was launched back in 2020 with Apple Silicon. This tiny desktop Mac is currently receiving a $50 discount on its 256GB storage, including 8GB RAM and the M1 chip under the hood, meaning that you can buy yours for $649. However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also opt for better savings and more storage space when you choose to purchase the 512GB model that packs the same 8GB RAM and M1 chip, and you can get one for $829 after a $70 discount.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO