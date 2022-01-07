ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Falcons’ updates for Sunday’s finale vs. Saints (roster moves). SEC Network coverage plans for championship Monday, UGA vs. Alabama. Community sports updates.

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. COLLEGE FOOTBALL. Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama in the national championship, Monday, Jan. 10, ESPN....

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
Pilot Threatens to Turn Plane Around If Georgia and Alabama Fans Don’t Behave

I think it’s safe to say that college football fans are passionate. They’re serious about their allegiances and rivalries and things get a little more intense when the stakes get higher. That passion adds something to college football that you won’t find in many other places. This year’s National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is a perfect example of that.
Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
Stetson Bennett's 'Good Morning America' Appearance Kicked Ass

Stetson Bennett IV wasn't going to let himself be the reason Georgia fell short of a national championship, kicking things into high gear for the final 20 minutes of the Bulldogs' legacy-defining victory over Alabama in Indianapolis last night. After throwing for 224 yards and two scores, the senior quarterback presumably had the time of his life — and anyone else's life — enjoying the accomplishment with his friends and family.
Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
Georgia parade 2022: Bulldogs National Championship parade date, route, start time

The Georgia football program will have its first national championship parade since 1980. A story some 41 years in the making, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions. It wasn’t easy, but whatever is with this football team. After losing its shot at perfection vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, Georgia rallied to beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl, and then finally slayed the Nick Saban dragon up in Indianapolis. No college fanbase had suffered through more for longer than Dawg Nation, but they are now champions.
