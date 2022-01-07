Obituaries: Mrs. DeJuan Marcelle “Marcie” Thurman Fuqua, Mr. Benjamin Locke “Ben” Graves Jr., Ms. Katheryne Reynolds Milam Lindsey, Mr. James Vizuet, Mrs. Carol Ann Mathis Watters.
Ms. Katheryne Reynolds Milam Lindsey, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Lindsey was born in Summerville, GA, on November 15, 1931, daughter of the late Clyde Augustine Reynolds and the late Ola Mae Carter Reynolds. She was also preceded in death...hometownheadlines.com
