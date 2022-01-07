ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Obituaries: Mrs. DeJuan Marcelle “Marcie” Thurman Fuqua, Mr. Benjamin Locke “Ben” Graves Jr., Ms. Katheryne Reynolds Milam Lindsey, Mr. James Vizuet, Mrs. Carol Ann Mathis Watters.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Katheryne Reynolds Milam Lindsey, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Lindsey was born in Summerville, GA, on November 15, 1931, daughter of the late Clyde Augustine Reynolds and the late Ola Mae Carter Reynolds. She was also preceded in death...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summerville, GA
Obituaries
City
Summerville, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Rome, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Rome, GA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church#Christian Church#Church Of God#Ga#Ola#Beech Creek Church#Winston#Sky Little
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy