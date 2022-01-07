ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Buzz: Habitat accepting applications through Feb. 25; what to know. Blood Assurance, stung by weather and COVID cancellations, needs donors.

Cover picture for the articleHabitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley will open applications for homeownership for families in Floyd, Chattooga, and Polk counties. Those interested in homeownership, applications are available online at https://www.habitatcoosavalley.org and are due with all supporting documents by Feb. 25. Information sessions are offered for residents of Chattooga, Floyd, and Polk counties...

Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH

