ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Todd Hartley earns praise for development of star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p17HH_0dfHTryi00
Brock Bowers Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during Georgias game against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Todd Monken wanted to make sure a different Todd on the Georgia staff got the proper recognition for the emergence of Brock Bowers this year.

“He’s continued to develop – Coach Hartley deserves a lot of credit, one for recruiting him; two, for developing him,” Monken said on a Wednesday Zoom press conference.

Hartley received additional recognition on Wednesday when Football Scoop named him the Tight Ends Coach of the Year. Hartley was hired onto the Georgia staff after the 2018 season and drastically elevated the position at Georgia. While Bowers is the brightest star in the room, Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick are also key contributors on this Georgia team.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan drops truth bomb on future with Falcons

Amid the rampant speculation surrounding his future, Matt Ryan is aiming to remain with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season. During his post-game press conference following the Falcons’ Week 18 home defeat to the New Orleans Saints, Ryan did not shy away from engaging in talk about his future in Atlanta but was rather direct in his declaration that he aspires to stay put.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans after winning national title

Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia to build a championship program, and now, the Bulldogs are the national champions for the first time since 1980. That’s a fairytale story for a former Georgia player to deliver a title to his beloved program and to beat college football’s behemoth that lives in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Football Scoop#Cox Media Group
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Pilot Threatens to Turn Plane Around If Georgia and Alabama Fans Don’t Behave

I think it’s safe to say that college football fans are passionate. They’re serious about their allegiances and rivalries and things get a little more intense when the stakes get higher. That passion adds something to college football that you won’t find in many other places. This year’s National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is a perfect example of that.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Boston

Make No Mistake About It, The End Of The Patriots’ Season Was Really, Really Bad

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Heading into Sunday’s game in Miami, the playoffs had already been clinched for the Patriots. All that was left to gain or lose was some seeding, with an outside shot at winning the division still at play. From that perspective, perhaps a case could be made that the loss to the Dolphins wasn’t all that bad. But a loss like this one cannot and should not be brushed aside. It can’t be sugarcoated. This one was bad. For one, it capped off an absolutely miserable finish to the season. With their late bye in Week 14, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
WolverineDigest

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about. Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.
NFL
CBS Boston

Nick Saban’s, Alabama’s Loss Opens Door For Patriots To Win Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two longtime friends, are both in the conversation for being the greatest football coaches at their respective levels. Saban, of course, has guided Alabama to six national championships, while Belichick has steered the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Yet in an odd twist of fate, while the two have won championships 12 times since 2009, they’ve never won titles in the same year. Really, look: 2011: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose Super Bowl 2012: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose AFC Championship Game 2013: Neither team wins championship 2014: Patriots win Super Bowl; Alabama loses in CFP...
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy