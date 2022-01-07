ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Does Honda Motors’ Stock Have Upside?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda Motors’ stock (NYSE: HMC) at its current price of $29 has a potential upside of 30% as per Trefis’ Honda’s valuation. The stock is flat compared to the price after Q2 2022 results (ended September 2021). For Q2 2022, sales volume volume fell for Motorcycles segment to 4,294K units for...

Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
SciSparc Stock (SPRC): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) – a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has started to examine the possibility of including psychedelic compounds as potential drug candidates for its intellectual property portfolio.
Motley Fool

Why Hyzon Motors Stock Got Crushed in Early Trading

Shares of electric heavy-truck maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) opened sharply lower on Wednesday after the company disclosed that it is a target of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation and said that its 2021 revenue and margins would fall short of its prior guidance. Hyzon's shares fell over 10%...
MarketWatch

Philips stock tumbles toward biggest selloff since 2008 after downbeat revenue outlook

The U.S.-listed shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. plunged 15.7% toward a near two-year low in morning trading Wednesday, after the Netherlands-based medical technologies and products company provided a downbeat revenue outlook, citing "intensified global supply chain shortages" and the postponement of customer equipment installations. The stock, which was the biggest decliner listed on the NYSE, was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it dropped 15.9% on Oct. 15, 2008. The stock is also on track for the lowest close since March 2020. Philips said overnight that it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately EUR4.9 billion ($5.6 billion), which is about EUR350 million below previous guidance. "[W]e faced significantly intensified global supply chain issues across our businesses, in addition to customer postponement of equipment installations in hospitals," said Chief Executive Frans van Houten. Separately, the company said it increased the field-action provision related to the Philips Respironics recall by around EUR225 million, due to higher volumes of devices requiring remediation and increased supply costs. Philips' stock has plunged 24.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.03% to $1,058.12 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $185.37 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
