Stetson Bennett tops list of Georgia football X-factors in CFP Championship Game against Alabama

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart stiff-armed the notion that Monday night’s CFP Championship Game is a matchup of him against Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The matchup, Smart said, will be on the field between the players when the Bulldogs (13-1) face the Crimson Tide (13-1) at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It’s about those guys making plays and putting them in a position to be successful and the guys that make the meaningful plays,” Smart said, “the plays that are conversions -- the red areas, the turnovers or not turnovers, the explosive plays that determines the outcomes of games, not Saban and I.”

