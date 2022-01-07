ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Bennett tops list of Georgia football X-factors in CFP Championship Game against Alabama

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
CFP Orange Bowl Football Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after a trick play where wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5), caught a pass from McIntosh for a touchdown in the first quarter against Michigan during the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Curtis Compton)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart stiff-armed the notion that Monday night’s CFP Championship Game is a matchup of him against Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The matchup, Smart said, will be on the field between the players when the Bulldogs (13-1) face the Crimson Tide (13-1) at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It’s about those guys making plays and putting them in a position to be successful and the guys that make the meaningful plays,” Smart said, “the plays that are conversions -- the red areas, the turnovers or not turnovers, the explosive plays that determines the outcomes of games, not Saban and I.”

