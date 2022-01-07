Special Weather Statement issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1015 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics will come to an end this morning. The Skokomish river will crest later this morning but moderate flooding will continue for the remainder of Wednesday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 AM PST Wednesday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected crest around 17.9 this morning. Moderate flooding will continue today. The river will remain above flood stage until late Thursday night/Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
