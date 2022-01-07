ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, MN

Buhl holds reorganizational meeting

By MARIE TOLONEN | MESABI TRIBUNE
 5 days ago

BUHL — The Buhl City Council took care of several housekeeping issues during its first meeting of the new year held on Jan. 4 in the council chambers of city hall.

City Councilor Stuart Lehman was voted by the council to continue serving as mayor pro-tem for 2022 to lead the council in the event of an absence of Mayor John Klarich.

The council reappointed Mike Kearney, from the firm Colosimo, Patchin & Kearney, LTD. of VIrginia to serve as city attorney.

John Jamnick of JPJ Engineering was appointed city engineer.

The Buhl/Kinney Senior Center was designated as the city’s official polling place.

The council also took up the following items, among others at its Jan. 4 meeting.

• Appointed Trent Pink as the city’s representative to the Elm Tree Board. The board is made up of municipalities and townships that share specialized equipment such as stump grinders, wood chippers, etc., according to information found in the council packet.

• Appointed Public Works Department employee Lyle Pederson along with Klarich to serve as weed inspectors.

• Designated the FIrst National Bank of Buhl along with other strategic financial entities as the city’s official depositories.

• Authorized the mayor and city clerk/treasurer to sign certificates of indebtedness on behalf of the city.

• Authorized the mayor and administrator/clerk/treasurer to sign disbursements of public funds on behalf of the city, and also authorizes Finance Manager Thronson to sign disbursements within the utility accounts.

• Authorized $36,047 in mining effects dollars to be used for 2021 capital improvement projects, retroactive to 2021.

• Accepted donations totaling $1,10 from C & B Warehouse, Mike Harvey, R Car Repair, and JM Monument (John Markas) for banners.

• Accepted a $50 donation for the recreation department from Cheryl Kivi.

• Set the meeting schedule for 2022. For a majority of the year, the meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. There is only one meeting in February and that’s at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. There is only one meeting in July at 6:30 p.m. on July 12. The first meeting in September is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

