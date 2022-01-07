Zanesville Masonic Temple catches fire overnight
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A landmark in downtown Zanesville caught fire overnight.
The Masonic Temple on N. 4th Street caught fire around 11 p.m., Thursday.
The local jail had to be evacuated because of the thick smoke in the area.
