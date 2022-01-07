ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Zanesville Masonic Temple catches fire overnight

By Joe Clark
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px1il_0dfHSTEr00

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A landmark in downtown Zanesville caught fire overnight.

The Masonic Temple on N. 4th Street caught fire around 11 p.m., Thursday.

The local jail had to be evacuated because of the thick smoke in the area.

No word on any injuries at this time. Fire crews remain on scene.

