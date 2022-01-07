ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Crude rally continues amid Kazakhstan turmoil

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscalating tensions in the former Soviet state, together with Libyan outages, send futures surging. Global prices for crude oil saw a sharp increase on Thursday, extending the gains recorded during the previous session, as bloody unrest continues to sweep Kazakhstan, an OPEC+ oil producer. The global benchmark Brent crude...

MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
actionforex.com

WTI crude oil resumes rally, targeting 83.8 next

WTI crude oil follows broad based risk-on sentiment and closed higher overnight. Rise from 62.90 resumed by breaking through 80.63 temporary top and hits as high as 81.79 so far. Current rally is expected to target 161.8% projection of 62.90 to 73.66 from 66.46 at 83.86, which is close to 85.92 high.
The Independent

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Continues Slight Pullback

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back slightly during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of hesitation just above at the $80 level. This makes a certain amount of sense, due to the fact that we have seen a lot of reaction to big round figures like that, and of course the fact that the market had been rallying so hard to get here. Because of this, it does make the idea of a pullback a likelihood, simply due to the fact that the $80 level will attract a lot of attention.
investing.com

Oil prices steady as supply concerns offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over oil supply from Kazakhstan and Libya were offset by demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.64 a barrel at 1442 GMT while U.S....
MarketWatch

Oil edges lower after jumping more than 5% in first week of 2022

Oil futures edged lower Monday, as traders weighed supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya against the threat to energy demand posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil prices had posted a decline for Friday’s session as the rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December came in below expectations,...
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
Seeking Alpha

Energy sprints to top of S&P leaderboard as crude oil extends rally

Energy (XLE +2%) again holds a comfortable lead in the S&P sector standings, extending this week's advance to 8.5% compared with a ~1% week-to-date loss on the S&P 500. Crude oil prices are lifted today by a confluence of supply factors, including a deep freeze in Alberta and North Dakota, protests in OPEC member Kazakhstan, and supply outages in Libya, while gains are held down by minutes from the December Federal Reserve meeting that signal a more hawkish policy.
Financial World

Crude oil prices extend rally on Kazakh unrest, Libya outages

On Thursday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures had gobbled up more than a 2 per cent in gains with both benchmarks stretching out their New Year rallies, largely driven by an exacerbation of a deadly and countrywide mob unrests in Kazakhstan alongside a supply-crunch in Libya.
NPR

Kazakhstan is in turmoil after massive protests force the government to resign

Powerful anti-government protests are rocking Kazakhstan after a sudden hike in fuel prices drew intense public condemnation over the weekend. The entire presidential cabinet has resigned in response to the unrest and a state of emergency has been extended throughout the country. Protesters have seized the airport in the largest city, Almaty, and stormed public buildings as protests spread.
spacepolicyonline.com

Rogozin Assures Baikonur OK Despite Political Turmoil in Kazakhstan

The head of Russia’s space agency tweeted today that the situation at the Baikonur Cosmodome is calm despite the political turmoil in Kazakhstan. Russia pays Kazakhstan for use of the cosmodrome, built when the country was part of the Soviet Union. What began Sunday as local protests over government-mandated...
Shropshire Star

Dozens killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world, borders Russia to the north and China to the east. Security forces have killed dozens of protesters and 12 police died during extraordinarily violent demonstrations in Kazakhstan that saw government buildings stormed and set ablaze, authorities said. One police officer was found...
