Franklin, IN

UPDATE: Power restored after blown transformer caused 3,600 to lose power in Franklin area

By Izzy Karpinski
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The power has been restored fully. (8:30 a.m.)

UPDATE: The number of Duke customers without power is down to around 810. (7 a.m.)

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Thousands are without power in Johnson County after issues with a transformer.

The power went out sometime overnight Friday in the Franklin and Hopewell area. As of 5:20 a.m., Duke Energy’s Outage Map shows 3,600 customers without power.

A police officer in the area told a FOX59 videographer that the outage happened after a large transformer exploded.

According to the outage map, Duke expects power to be restored around 11 a.m.

