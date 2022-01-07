UPDATE: Power restored after blown transformer caused 3,600 to lose power in Franklin area
UPDATE: The power has been restored fully. (8:30 a.m.)
UPDATE: The number of Duke customers without power is down to around 810. (7 a.m.)
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Thousands are without power in Johnson County after issues with a transformer.
The power went out sometime overnight Friday in the Franklin and Hopewell area. As of 5:20 a.m., Duke Energy’s Outage Map shows 3,600 customers without power.
A police officer in the area told a FOX59 videographer that the outage happened after a large transformer exploded.
According to the outage map, Duke expects power to be restored around 11 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 2