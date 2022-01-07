ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clever clips

ephotozine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. Clever clips. Views : 72 Unique : 65. Relatively early in the...

www.ephotozine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Educational Plush Clips

The ‘Plagues from History Backpack Clips’ are a fun and educational way for parents and teachers to teach children about the various plagues that humans have had to face within our history. The set comes with five plush plagues in their cell form from Smallpox, the Black Death,...
LIFESTYLE
ephotozine.com

Resolution revolution

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. Resolution revolution. Views : 127 Unique : 91. I’ve been reading. In the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
CSS-Tricks

overflow-clip-margin

Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. The CSS overflow-clip-margin property determines how far the overflow of an element can go beyond the element’s box before being clipped. This area is called the overflow clip edge. .element { height: 100px; overflow: clip; /* required */ overflow-clip-margin:...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ephotozine.com

Introducing My Dad... And His Smartphone

I thought I'd take on some of my own advice this year and partake in a 52 photo challenge but I'm doing it with a slight twist as I'm involving my Dad. My Dad has always been an avid photography fan and now he has a smartphone with a great camera built-in, he's able to capture images on the go, straight from his pocket. He's also retired so just goes to show you don't have to be a young 'en to capture great images with a smartphone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Stock#Earth#Ebay#Chinese#European
Thought Catalog

100+ Cute, Clever Discord Usernames To Steal

If you haven’t created a Discord account yet, then you’re missing out. The Discord app is an instant messaging and digital distribution platform. You can use it to communicate with people across the world who share your hobbies, interests, and passions. There are Discord servers to connect with other writers, to chat about your mental health, and to discuss your favorite video games. Pretty much every community you can think of exists on this app.
TECHNOLOGY
ephotozine.com

My-Picture.co.uk Launch Custom Canvas Collages

The printing specialists at My-Picture.co.uk know how hard it can be to choose just one picture to print as photo wall art. So they’ve come up with a fresh and creative solution that lets you tell your unique story in full without needing to print every image separately – personalised canvas collages.
DESIGN
ephotozine.com

Simple Yet Stunning Sunset Shot Wins 'Photo Of The Week' Accolade

If there was ever an image to fight the January blues then the eye-catching and beautiful 'Washed Up' by WeeGeordieLass has to be it!. As soon as our eyes fell on the image in the Gallery it was an instant winner. We love the colours of the sunset and how the simple composition is strong but allows the warmth of the summer shades to shine through. The heat from the image can almost be felt on your face, transporting you to a place where you can smell the salt of the sea as you enjoy a glass of wine, watching the sunset over exotic shores. It's certainly brought a bit of sunshine to what is a rather grey Monday morning!
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy