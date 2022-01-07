Clever clips

If there was ever an image to fight the January blues then the eye-catching and beautiful 'Washed Up' by WeeGeordieLass has to be it!. As soon as our eyes fell on the image in the Gallery it was an instant winner. We love the colours of the sunset and how the simple composition is strong but allows the warmth of the summer shades to shine through. The heat from the image can almost be felt on your face, transporting you to a place where you can smell the salt of the sea as you enjoy a glass of wine, watching the sunset over exotic shores. It's certainly brought a bit of sunshine to what is a rather grey Monday morning!

