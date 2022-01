While it seemed obvious to most economic analysts as well as everyday citizens that inflationary pressures have been running rampant, out-of-control continuing to spiral to higher levels, the Federal Reserve for too long maintained its stance that rises in inflation were transitory and would quickly subside. To add insult to injury Chairman Powell in testimony during a congressional hearing to confirm his confirmation earlier today for a second term, continued his doctrine that inflationary pressures will ease by the middle of this year.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO