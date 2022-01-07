Noel Mikaelian vs. Youri Kayembre Kalenga on February 12 in Latvia

Happy New Year, everyone. (Yes, we are beyond that Larry David zone.) Some housekeeping:. • Check back in a few days for 2022 Australian Open seed reports. • Tennis Channel’s 15th year of Australian Open coverage will take place January 16-30. The network will provide live daily news, analysis, reports and highlights, starting with the first edition of Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. ET. Hosted by award-winning announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman), Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open will run each afternoon at 5 p.m. ET January 16-30. Weissman will be joined by Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova (@Martina) and Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76), as well as Sports Illustrated’s and CBS 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim). The team will break down all of the action in Melbourne for two hours every day, with half-hour editions January 27-30.

TENNIS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO