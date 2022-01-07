ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noel Mikaelian vs. Youri Kayembre Kalenga on February 12 in Latvia

Cover picture for the articleNoel Mikaelian will headline the LNK Boxing event in Latvia on Saturday February 12. The Armenian-German cruiserweight (25-2, 11 knockouts) will face DR Congo’s Youri Kayembre Kalenga (27-6, 20 knockouts) for the WBC Silver title in the night’s main event. “We’re delighted to confirm Noel will be...

Boxing Scene

Money Kicks: If I Knock Mayweather Out, I Would Not Sleep For a Year!

Last week, the near 45-year-old Floyd Mayweather revealed that he's in talks to take part in another exhibition fight - this time against social media star 'Money Kicks.'. Mayweather, a former five division champion, retired from the sport of boxing in 2017, after knocking out UFC champion Conor McGregor. Since...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mairis Briedis Gets A 'Jake Paul' Tattoo, Calls Out YouTuber

Mairis Briedis apparently has no qualms about the wave of “influencer” boxing matches that has riled up the sport’s hardcore fanbase, if his newly-imprinted tattoo is anything to go by. On Monday, the IBF cruiserweight titleholder from Latvia, a longtime force in the division, posted a video...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Pedraza Falls Ill, Forces Postponement Of Planned February 5 Fight With Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez will have to wait at least one more month for his first fight as a former titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed with sources that Jose Pedraza (Covid) was forced to shut down training camp, thus postponing plans for a previously scheduled February 5 clash with Ramirez. The event was to headline an ESPN+ show from Save Mart Arena in Fresno, roughly an hour from Ramirez’s hometown of Avenal, California. It will now take place on March 4, per sources.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte given one-week extension to agree fight

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have been given an extra week to agree a fight deal before negotiations go to a purse bid.Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight title against interim champion and mandatory challenger Whyte, and it was recently revealed by the governing body that the “Gypsy King” is set to receive 80 per cent of the total purse for the bout.Whyte and his team are said to be unhappy with that split, and the deadline for a fight deal to be agreed was originally Tuesday.However, the WBC has extended the deadline by a week.“The...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Frazer Clarke is Pumped To Make Pro Debut on Khan vs. Brook Card

Olympic heavyweight hero Frazer Clarke, who captained Team GB at the 2020 Olympic Games and won a medal for Great Britain, will make his highly anticipated professional debut on the undercard of Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook, which is taking place Saturday, February 19 at the AO Arena Manchester, exclusively live on Sky Box Office.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Negative’ Amir Khan is making ‘excuses’, Kell Brook claims

Kell Brook has claimed that Amir Khan is already making “excuses” ahead of the pair’s long-awaited grudge match next month.The long-time rivals will finally share the ring when they go head-to-head at the Manchester Arena on 19 February, and Brook is already showing agitation at his fellow Briton’s pre-fight comments. Khan told Sky Sports last week: “We all have injuries, all sportsmen and women at the elite level. I’ve got pains and injuries, but I have to overcome them.”And Brook has since spoken to the broadcaster, saying: “Amir is mentioning that he's got niggles, he’s putting it out there that...
COMBAT SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Mailbag: New and Veteran Players Win Titles Ahead of 2022 Australian Open

Happy New Year, everyone. (Yes, we are beyond that Larry David zone.) Some housekeeping:. • Check back in a few days for 2022 Australian Open seed reports. • Tennis Channel’s 15th year of Australian Open coverage will take place January 16-30. The network will provide live daily news, analysis, reports and highlights, starting with the first edition of Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. ET. Hosted by award-winning announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman), Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open will run each afternoon at 5 p.m. ET January 16-30. Weissman will be joined by Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova (@Martina) and Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76), as well as Sports Illustrated’s and CBS 60 Minutes’ Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim). The team will break down all of the action in Melbourne for two hours every day, with half-hour editions January 27-30.
TENNIS
Boxing Scene

Fury Denigrates Joshua, Flings Steroid Accusation At Usyk: 'You Useless Dossers!'

Tyson Fury evidently is working on his smack talk as much as he is on his body. The WBC heavyweight titleholder unloaded on his divisional peers Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua during a workout session on the treadmill. An amped-up Fury aimed his invective at countryman Joshua for relinquishing his WBA/WBO/IBO/IBF heavyweight titles to Ukrainian southpaw Usyk in their unification bout last September in London. Fury once possessed those belts after he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Roger Gutierrez-Chris Colbert Fight To Headline Showtime Card February 26; Venue TBD

Chris Colbert will get his opportunity to legitimize himself as a 130-pound world champion February 26. BoxingScene.com has learned that a 12-round bout between Brooklyn’s Colbert and WBA world super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez will headline a “Showtime Championship Boxing” event that night. The site for the card headlined by Gutierrez-Colbert hadn’t been solidified as of Tuesday afternoon.
DALLAS, TX
Boxing Scene

Caleb Plant Targets Jermall Charlo, Views Him as 'Easy Work'

Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant has thrown down a direct challenge to Jermall Charlo, who currently holds the WBC world title in the middleweight division. Plant suffered his first career defeat back in November, when he was stopped in the eleventh round of his high profile super middleweight unification with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Japhethlee Llamido Set To Return on January 29 in Ontario, California

Japhethlee Llamido (5-0, 2 KOs) looks to continue his undefeated run through the featherweight division. Llamido started his combat sports career at five years old competing in martial arts competitions–everything from karate, jiu jitsu, taekwondo, and more. He then started boxing at eleven years old and hasn’t looked back. Llamido is fighting Jesus Arturo Guzman (8-5) from Mexico on January 29th in Ontario, CA. Sponsors for this fight: Metal Bending, CCS, and Jae Tree Service.
ONTARIO, CA
Boxing Scene

Steve Geffrard Relishes "Chance Of A Lifetime" Title Shot Against Joe Smith

Steve Geffrard had a feeling this exact thing could happen. Early in 2021, Joe Smith Jr. was scheduled to face Maxim Vlasov for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title, but Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19. Geffrard said in a YouTube interview with Marc Abrams that he thought there might be a possibility for him to step in at that point. He had won a regional WBO light heavyweight title two fights prior, he was living Florida with no restrictions on his ability to train and had been taking advantage of it. He felt he was as good a choice as any. However, Vlasov recovered and the bout went through as originally planned months later, with Smith Jr. capturing the vacant title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Serrano: I Know What I Have To Do In Two Minutes, It Has To Be A High-Paced Fight

The most prolific knockout artist among active female boxers remains indifferent to the idea of three-minute rounds. There is an argument to be made that Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30KOs) would boast close to a perfect knockout-to-win ratio if given an extra minute per round. That debate picked up steam during her most recent fight, when the record-setting seven-division titlist battered former title challenger Miriam Gutierrez for ten two-minute rounds in walking away with a lopsided decision win on December 18 at AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida.
TAMPA, FL

