House Dems recall Jan. 6 mob attack on US Capitol

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) “cheered” the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year as his fellow lawmakers feared for their lives, said a former aide to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Brooks had urged on then-President Donald Trump’s supporters at a National Mall rally just...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he would like to learn more about what former President Trump knew about the Capitol attack in the days leading up to it. What they're saying:...
Floor fights, outraged outbursts and shouting matches on the steps of the U.S. Capitol have become a new normal in Congress. As lawmakers face an increase in violent threats from voters, they're also turning the vitriol on one another. "Congress is a very toxic place to work," Republican Congressman Adam...
House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...
A U.S. Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, accusing Trump of causing emotional and physical pain, including a concussion, during last year’s riot — the latest in a litany of litigation from law enforcement against him.
One year later, the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack is still underway. Hundreds of people face charges while the FBI searches for hundreds more, and questions remain about what role former president Donald Trump and his allies played; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, and ABC News is airing special reports and live coverage throughout the day, including a moment of silence on the House floor led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi at 12 p.m.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Members of House, Senate hold prayer vigil on US Capitol steps on anniversary of Jan. 6 riot. Members of the House and Senate are joining...
Former president Donald Trump has canceled the news conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6 to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. In a statement released Tuesday by his Save America PAC, Trump blamed the media and the bipartisan...
The FBI says it has no intel of any violence marking Thursday's one year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. Two area congresswomen were inside the building as the rioters broke in last year. "I was there on January 6th. I was in the gallery observing the challenges to...
More than 700 have been arrested so far as a result of the federal investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol a year ago. They include a former Thunder worker, a construction company owner, an Army veteran, an apprentice electrician and a former legislator's son who was in college at the time.
CHICAGO - Senator Tammy Duckworth on Wednesday recalled January 6, 2021. "But I’m sitting in an office that on January 6th was covered in broken glass. There's a door behind me they tried to break through with a battering ram," she said. Thursday marks one year since the deadly...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks a dark day in the nation’s history. It will be one year since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eyewitness News spoke to local lawmakers who were inside the Capitol during the insurrection about how they’re marking the somber anniversary.
Comments / 0