Ja Morant scored 29 points, including five in the final minute, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 116-108 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win. "I just like having that pressure," Morant said of his scoring down the stretch. "I feel like that’s when I shine the most. I like to be the one taking that shot, hit or miss."

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO