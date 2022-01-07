ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicare Drug Plans Must Pass Savings to Consumers Under Rule

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicare beneficiaries would pay lower out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs under a proposed rule by the Biden administration that would require Medicare...

Comments / 2

Phil Risotto
5d ago

You can only push people so far. You can only turn the other cheek twice. Stop the madness and come back to reality and this uprising will go away. Keep up the horseshit and it will get worse. Take a look over sees for Christ's sake.

Reply
6
sayitisntso
5d ago

Like big pharmaceutical companies are going to share their wealth. That defeats their purpose 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Reply
8
MarketRealist

Important Changes to Medicare Deductibles and Premiums for 2022

Those who use Medicare Parts A and B need to know the amounts they’ll pay in premiums and the Medicare deductible for 2022. The deductible for both Part A and B of Medicare is increasing in the new year for several reasons, such as the increased usage of the healthcare system and the determination of the Social Security Act.
Canyon News

Not Knowing Medicare Rules Is Costing Americans Millions In Penalties!

UNITED STATES—Toni: I need your help! I have just discovered that my mother, who is 67, never enrolled in Medicare Part B or D. She was under the impression that if she did not go to the doctor, she did not need to pay the premium because she needs the money to pay for her car payment and could enroll later.
MarketRealist

When Will Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Take Effect?

In September 2021, the Biden administration proposed a new rule that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for large businesses. President Biden’s strict rule states that employers with 100 or more employees must implement a written policy that requires workers to become fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Anyone who isn't vaccinated has to get tested, at a minimum, once a week.
WebMD

Medicare Seeks to Cut Drug Costs for People in Part D Plans

Jan. 7, 2022 -- The Biden administration said this week it intends to challenge insurance companies to deliver better service to people enrolled in Medicare, including applying discounts on drugs covered by Part D more directly to their pharmacy costs. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Thursday...
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS releases Medicare Advantage, Part D proposed rule: 7 changes to know

CMS is proposing a new rule that aims to cut prescription drug costs, increase contract vetting and improve health equity, according to a Jan. 6 news release. The proposed changes primarily target Medicare Advantage and Part D plans. CMS also noted that the proposed changes come with "modest costs" that should not affect bidding, premiums or benefits.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS proposed rule seeks to lower Medicare Part D prescription drug costs

In a move intended to lower out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for beneficiaries, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a proposed rule Thursday updating the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D programs, tasking the former with being more transparent in how it spends money on supplemental benefits, and the latter with applying price concessions from drugmakers to the point of sale.
Elkhart Truth

Aduhelm: Will Medicare Cover the Controversial Alzheimer's Drug?

FRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Following a months-long and unprecedented review, Medicare officials expect to announce within the next couple of weeks whether the program will cover the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The drug's benefits are in question and its annual price tag tops $28,000. The U.S. Centers...
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
themountvernongrapevine.com

Following His Push, Brown Announces the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will Act to Lower Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Costs for Older Ohioans

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) heeded his call and issued a proposed rule to lower out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors by bringing so-called pharmacy direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) fees under control. Yesterday’s announcement from...
Washington Post

Medicare must soon say whether it will cover the pricey new Alzheimer's drug

Good Monday morning — where we regret to inform you that Terps basketball lost by one point to Wisconsin last night. 🐢. Today, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doesn't support his own previous counteroffer to President Biden's economic package, and the federal government is resuming shipping treatments that may not work against omicron. But first:
UPI News

Medicare proposes restricting coverage of Alzheimer's drug to clinical trials

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Medicare officials on Tuesday decided a new Alzheimer's drug will be covered only for patients participating in approved clinical trials. In a preliminary decision, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the federal health insurance program should cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm only for use in "CMS-approved randomized controlled trials" and trials supported by the National Institutes of Health.
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
Yakima Herald Republic

Commentary: Medicare needs to test the new Alzheimer’s drug before paying

Since last summer, Medicare has been evaluating whether to pay for a newly approved, exorbitantly priced drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Its decision was always going to be fraught: The data on the drug’s potential benefits are ambiguous at best, and its risks are considerable. About 40% of patients who have taken it have suffered swelling or bleeding in the brain. Others have experienced disabling nausea, dizziness, headaches and confusion. Biogen, the manufacturer, is investigating a patient death.
wtvbam.com

Biogen slumps after Medicare’s restrictive decision on Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Shares of Biogen Inc fell nearly 10% on Wednesday after the U.S. government announced limited coverage of Alzheimer’s treatments including the drugmaker’s Aduhelm, dealing a blow to the controversial treatment that was approved last year. Biogen had been banking on the government’s coverage decision to...
bloomberglaw.com

Biogen’s Aduhelm Price Cut Prompts Medicare Premium Review (1)

Alzheimer drug’s launch slower than expected, executive says. ’s decision last month to cut the price of its Alzheimer’s drug in half prompted the top U.S. health official to order a review of Medicare premium hikes tied to the drug. Health and Human Services Secretary. Xavier Becerra. instructed...
