Chilly with plenty of sunshine to end the week; slightly warmer this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Showers and the cold front have exited the News 3 viewing area and now the cold air is in place. Cold to start our Friday morning and not much of a warm up into the afternoon but at least we’ll have plenty of sunshine.

Slightly warmer this weekend as we bounce back to seasonable with sunshine and high clouds on Saturday. Even warmer on Sunday as a warm front lifts north across the area, highs will near 70 for some. At the moment, it looks as if showers will move in after 5 PM Sunday and last through early Monday morning.

Not as much cold air with this system compared to the one that moved through this week, highs will drop back into the 50s Monday through the next week.

