ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

KT Tunstall steps in to 'help save Burns Night'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Burns Supper in Dumfries was due to start on 14 January but has been postponed due to Covid. A special online event is planned on 25 January - Burns Night - on its social media channels. KT Tunstall, Skerryvore and other acts will join Eddi Reader as...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: KT Tunstall

Covering a hit can’t be easy; covering a hit by a musical giant should be really intimidating. It’s hard to imagine anyone covering Here Comes The Sun by the Beatles with real confidence. Lots of people have tried to cover Chuck Berry songs but no one can really get to the essence of what he did.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘Captivating’ poet Jackie Kay takes to Braemar’s Burns Night stage

Scotland’s former Makar, the national poet, Jackie Kay will take to the stage of St Margaret’s Braemar on January 23.A spokesperson for St Margaret’s Braemar said: “The ‘in conversation’ event, chaired by renowned singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy, will delve into the fascinating life and work of the captivating Scottish poet, playwright and novelist whose works have featured in over thirty literary collections.”The event takes place two nights before Burns Night on January 25.Ms Kay has recently concluded her five-year term, from 2016 to 2021, as Makar (the Scottish equivalent of Poet Laureate) and is professor of Creative Writing at...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Jethro death: Cornwall-based comedian dies of Covid-19, aged 73

Cornwall-based comedian Jethro has died of Covid-19, aged 73.The news was announced on his Facebook page this morning, with his management stating: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.”His management continued: “Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddi Reader
Person
Kt Tunstall
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The Wayne Family Burns Night Supper

Did you know that Bruce Wayne – Batman's secret identity – is of Scottish heritage? For a Burns Night with a twist, head over to Park Row, the first ever DC comics-inspired restaurant, for a very special Burns Supper inspired by the Wayne's ancestral highland home. As well as a bespoke menu of Glenfiddich whisky cocktails, there will be all of the traditional business you'd expect from this annual celebration: the piping of the haggis, a ceilidh band, and lots of chat and dancing. The set menu includes canapes, Scotch broth, Haggis, neeps and tatties, and Cranachan, the classic Scottish dessert of cream and raspberries.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Big Burns Supper#Scottish
Audacy

Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
MUSIC
The Independent

Previously lost footage of controversial Rolling Stones concert from Altamont released

Lost footage of The Rolling Stones’ infamous performance at the Californian Altamont festival in 1969 has been published by the Library of Congress. It is not known who recorded the 26-minute silent film but it features snippets of the Stones performing, as well as several tense scenes of violence among the 300,000 strong crowd.The concert is particularly noteworthy as it is believed to mark the end of the hippy era because of the violence at the festival.During the Stones’ performance, a number of fans attempted to join them on stage. The Hells Angels, who were hired to provide security,...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Burns Night at La Fromagerie

Fancy a feast? Marlyebone's La Fromagerie is hosting an evening of fine Scottish scran to celebrate the life and laughs of Robbie Burns. Their menu includes cock-a-leekie soup with whisky laced prunes, whisky cured salmon, haggis or ballotine of chicken with neeps and tatties, as well as whisky, orange & chocolate iced parfait. To top things off, there will be a plate of juicy Scottish cheese with classic oatcakes – so just make sure your kilt isn't too tight, because this is going to be one filling feast. If all of this is sounding good but you'd rather have a night in, you can celebrate at home with a meal kit delivered that morning ready to prepare in your own kitchen.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
AFP

Michael Lang, a Woodstock festival organizer, dies at 77

Michael Lang, a concert promoter who co-created the generation-defining Woodstock music festival, died Saturday aged 77, a family friend confirmed. "We are very sad to hear that legendary Woodstock icon and long time family friend Michael Lang has passed at 77 after a brief illness," Pagnotta said on Twitter, adding, "Rest In Peace."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

How do redheads feel about Kiss a Ginger Day?

For the last 13 years, January 12th has marked International Kiss a Ginger Day - but how do redheads feel about the day in 2022?Since it began, the day has been marked with celebrations and adorable social media posts, with reference to the day even making its way into the House of Commons thanks to a light-hearted remark from Labour MP Chris Bryant.And this morning deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and talkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer joked about the event, with Rayner suggesting that blowing kisses might be the Covid-safe way to celebrate:Happy 'Kiss a Ginger Day' from Labour Gingers Caucus...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

HS2: Vast Roman settlement found by archaeologists

Archaeologists working on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway have found a vast wealthy Roman trading settlement. The discovery was made during excavations at the site in south Northamptonshire. A team of about 80 archaeologists have been working on the site for a year and discovered numerous artefacts, including...
SCIENCE
BBC

Wrekin Rowers' boat damaged by marlin attack in Atlantic

Four Shropshire men trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean unassisted have had their boat attacked by a marlin. On Sunday the fish speared a hole in the deck and through lockers where their food is stored, one of the rower's daughters said. Brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, Stuart Shepherd and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Gary Barlow shares rare photo with wife Dawn in celebration of wedding anniversary

Gary Barlow has posted a rare photo with his wife online to celebrate their wedding anniversary.The singer, 50, shared a romantic message about Dawn Andrews Barlow, whom he married 22 years ago on Wednesday (12 January).In the Instagram post, he included photos that were taken on the day he met Dawn, when she was a professional dancer, in 1988.“Happy 22nd Wedding Anniversary Mrs.B,” he wrote. “Well what a time we’ve had. So many adventures. 4 beautiful children. Here’s to the next 22 and beyond. Check out the pics of the day we first met - 1988 !!! Shocking!!!”In a more current photo, the pair can be seen raising a glass in celebration of the anniversary.The couple’s relationship began after Dawn, 52, travelled the world with Take That as a backing dancer for their 1995 tour.They married five years later and have three children together. Their fourth child, Poppy, died during birth in April 2012. Barlow most recently appeared as a judge on BBC reality show Walk the Line, which was a ratings flop for the channel.It’s also been revealed that Barlow composed the theme music for new ITV game show Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Designer Sir Paul Smith hails ‘love of life’ as he joins prestigious royal order

Celebrated designer Sir Paul Smith said a “love of life” and seeing his creations enjoyed by others keeps him going as he joined a prestigious order in recognition of his work.Sir Paul who is in his sixth decade as a force in British fashion, was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Duke of Cambridge during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday.Dressed in one of his trademark tailored suits, Sir Paul said: “This is really special because of the limited number of people who receive it, it’s also very much about longevity...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy