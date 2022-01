At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance.Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office.On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices jumped 7% in December compared with 12 months earlier — the hottest year-over-year inflation since June 1982. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, what is called “core” inflation rose 5.5% over the past year, the fastest such pace since 1991.Bacon prices are up nearly 19%...

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO