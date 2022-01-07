ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bruce Dickinson has a huge collection of soap from all around the world

By Danica Baker
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Dickinson has revealed that he has a massive collection of soaps from around the world, and that he hasn’t’ had to personally purchase one in years. “I actually have a huge collection of soaps from hotels from all over the world, and I’ve never had to buy shower gel or...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson doesn’t “really get” Drake

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has admitted he doesn’t “really get” Drake after going head-to-head with the rapper in a chart battle earlier this year. Iron Maiden’s seventeenth album, ‘Senjutsu’, went up against Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ in a chart battle in September, with the metal icons narrowly missing out on getting another UK Number One album.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Bruce Dickinson Explains Why Iron Maiden Fans Are So Loyal

While all bands have unique fanbases, some just have an incredibly loyal, cult-like following — such as Iron Maiden, and Bruce Dickinson has offered his take on why he thinks their fans are so dedicated to them. "I can't speak for every individual Iron Maiden fan, obviously, and I...
MUSIC
lincolnnewsnow.com

'We need to organise it': Bruce Dickinson gives solo album update

Bruce Dickinson plans to finish up his new solo album after his North American spoken-word tour wraps. The Iron Maiden frontman already has several demos to tinker with for his follow-up to 2006's 'Tyranny Of Souls', and he might need to "write a few more tunes" for his seventh studio effort once he's done with his 'An Evening With Bruce Dickinson' shows in March.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

What Bruce Dickinson Got Wrong at Early Spoken-Word Shows

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson looked back on his early spoken-word shows and joked that he’d robbed some fans of "the will to live." Since he started delivering one-man performances to tie in with his 2018 memoir What Does This Button Do?, he’s refined his performance to include more personal stories. In a recent interview with Loudwire ahead of a run of U.S. appearances, he compared the spoken-word approach to fronting the metal giants.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Drake
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soaps#All Around The World#Axs#Uk Billboard#Yahoo#The Metal Observer
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Igor death: Bogdanoff twin dies ‘from Covid’ days after brother Grichka

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.The TV personality’s death came just six days after that of his identical twin brother Grichka, who died on 28 December.According to reports, both men died after catching Covid-19. However, this has not been confirmed by their families.A statement from Igor’s agent was shared with French media, reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.” He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.The Bogdanoff brothers...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Jethro death: Cornwall-based comedian dies of Covid-19, aged 73

Cornwall-based comedian Jethro has died of Covid-19, aged 73.The news was announced on his Facebook page this morning, with his management stating: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well-known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.”His management continued: “Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve. We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
societyofrock.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Didn’t Originally Wanted To Be A Musician

Wolfgang Van Halen was recently interviewed by Loudwire‘s Lauryn Schaffner. His band Mammoth WVH is Loudwire’s 2021 Artist of the Year but when asked if being a musician is what he originally wanted he said,. “I wanna do stuff with video games when I was little, I was...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
96.3 The Blaze

Rockers We Lost in 2021

Though the body is temporary, the work of these rock and metal creatives may last forever. After one of the saddest years in recent memory, we pay tribute to the essential minds we lost in 2021. Though Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho died in late 2020, it was January 2021...
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

Gabrielle Union reveals a shocking secret from ‘Bring It On’

Way before a pen was even put to paper for Mean Girls, Bring It On was the chick-flick cult classic. “I’m sexy, I’m cute! I’m popular to boot!” would have many young people who lived through the Y2K era chime in with the rest of the song, eventually getting to the lyrics: “I’m major, I roar! I swear I’m not a whore!”
MOVIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Burke Shelley death: Budgie founder dies aged 71

Budgie founder and bassist Burke Shelley has died aged 71.The news was confirmed by his daughter on Facebook.In a message on the Budgie fan page, she wrote: “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old”.Budgie were founded in 1967 by Shelley, Tony Bourge and Ray Phillips and went on to release 10 albums over an 11-year period.They originally split in 1987 before reforming for various one-off gigs throughout the 1990s....
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy