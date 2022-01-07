Snow in Yorkshire closes schools and brings travel problems

Stubborn fog could disrupt travel plans in parts of the UK this week, according to the latest weather forecast.Most of the south of the country woke up on Tuesday to misty grey skies and drizzle.Forecaster Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for the coming days for areas including those just outside of the M25, the Midlands, the southwest of England, the east of England, and southern Wales.Cities and towns expected to be affected include Bath, Birmingham, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chelmsford, Gloucester, Ipswich, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Oxford, Peterborough, St Albans, Taunton and Worcester.On Tuesday and Wednesday, daytime...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO