House of the Week: Charming Home with Stunning River Views in Gladwyne

William Howlett of RE/MAX Ready added a new listing for sale at 340 West Maple Street in Ambler. For additional details, click here. Beat the Spring Market Rush!!!! Savvy buyers will know now is the time to strike!! This is your chance to get into the highly sought after and award winning Wissahickon School District just steps from the revitalized downtown Ambler!!! Or for an investor, an Opportunity to add a revenue making machine where rentals fly off the market. A nicely remodeled Single Colonial Home featuring an open floor plan featuring tons of natural light with windows on both sides, new flooring, new carpet, recessed lights, new garage and main roof, upgraded electric, and stamped concrete patio. Enter the front door to the foyer/sitting room with vaulted ceilings, and you will immediately notice the new floors and open concept living/dining area that can be configured a multitude of ways! The huge eat-in kitchen can be the thing of dreams - just bring your imagination! Upstairs you will find three spacious bedrooms with loads of closet space, including a his&hers, and a recently updated bathroom. Outside you find a large 2 car detached garage and fully fenced flat rear yard with firepit, perfect to enjoy the suburban setting within a desirable location. All this and access to the regional rail line, bars, restaurants, shopping with plenty of room for further updates and sweat equity with newer construction all around - rare in this market!!

AMBLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO