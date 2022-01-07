Man, woman and toddler injured in two-car smash near Shrewsbury special needs school

A man who was found injured in a car park on New Year’s Day has died in hospital.Emergency services were sent to Ann Street in Greenock after the 22-year-old was found in a car park on Sunday, at around 3.50pm.Paramedics took him Inverclyde Royal Hospital, but he died a short time later.Detectives have now launched an investigation into the circumstances of the his death, and officers have said his next of kin have been informed.A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a 22-year-old man who found injured at a car park off Ann Street in Greenock around 3.50pm on Sunday January 2.“The man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but died a short time later.“His next of kin are aware.“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Read More More than half of black children growing up in poverty – LabourTransport disruption as ice and snow warnings hit north ScotlandNHS reservists scheme to expand to 20,000

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO