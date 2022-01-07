ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man, woman and toddler injured in two-car smash near Shrewsbury special needs school

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man, woman and a toddler were treated for minor injuries after a crash near a special needs school in Shrewsbury. The crash happened near Severndale Specialist Academy and Wilfred Owen Primary School on Woodcote...

www.shropshirestar.com

