Movies

Review: ‘A Hero,’ Iran’s Oscar entry, is another gripping moral tale from Asghar Farhadi

By JUSTIN CHANG
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

The title of "A Hero," Asghar Farhadi's characteristically complex, humane and absorbing new movie, at first cries out to be read ironically. Farhadi, the Iranian writer and director of art-house favorites like "A Separation" and "The Salesman," has little use for saintly protagonists, and his ninth feature — garlanded at last...

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Telling the truth is always better. Asghar Farhadi's masterful film 'A Hero' shows why

The straight-up truth is almost always the best option, which is curious since it’s one people so often ignore. That’s certainly the case with “A Hero,” Asghar Farhadi’s film. Lies tend to beget lies, metastasizing into a problem big enough you can’t crawl out from under it. Farhadi, whose “A Separation” was the first Iranian feature film to win the Academy Award for best foreign film, is a master of complex morality plays. His ability to convey the real drama in everyday, relatable situations gives his films a universal appeal.
MOVIES
kcrw.com

Asghar Farhadi on 'A Hero' and filmmaking under censorship

The new Iranian film “A Hero” follows Rahim, a sign painter serving time for failure to repay a debt. Played by Amir Jadidi, Rahim claims his troubles started when he took out a small business loan and his partner ran off with the money. While on a two-day...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

A HERO – Review

Debtor’s prison brings Charles Dickens to mind for most of us but this Dickensian nightmare appears to be alive in Iran – or at least prison for debt. In A HERO, two-time Oscar winning writer/director Asghar Farhadi’s latest drama/thriller, a man imprisoned for debt gets a two-day pass during which he hopes to work out a deal with his creditor. Things do not go as planned but Farhadi takes us on a twisty path and, at one point, it does look like the imprisoned debtor might become a hero.
MOVIES
IGN

A Hero Review

A Hero will debut in theaters on Jan. 7 and stream on Prime Video on Jan. 21. No good deed goes unpunished in A Hero, the latest emotional labyrinth from Iranian neo-realist virtuoso Asghar Farhadi. Its winding story follows calligrapher Rahim (Amir Jadidi), an inmate on temporary prison leave who chances upon a purse full of gold coins, which he eventually returns to its owner, instead of using it to pay off the enormous debt that landed him behind bars. This apparent sacrifice leads to a minor media storm, with Rahim and the audience seated unsteadily in its eye — a place of eerie, temporary calm — awaiting an unrelenting gust of doubters and envious spectators, who threaten to knock him off his reluctant pedestal. As the film slowly builds to this eventuality, it introduces a cavalcade of nuanced characters, each at odds with Rahim (or with each other), each with their own agendas, and each brought to life through Farhadi’s measured naturalism, resulting in a quiet work that screams with piercing anxiety.
MOVIES
Asghar Farhadi
New Haven Register

Bhutan’s Oscar Entry ‘Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom’ Finds North American Home With Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Represented by Berlin-based Films Boutique, “Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom” premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019 and won the audience award at last year’s Palm Springs Film Festival. The critically acclaimed film is the second Oscar entry from Bhutan, a landlocked country in South Asia. The first official Bhutanese Oscar submission was in 1999 with Khyentse Norbu’s “The Cup,” a Tibetan-language drama.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

‘A Hero’ is Iranian filmmaker Farhadi’s ‘morality play’

Above: Iranian actor Amir Jadidi stars in Asghar Farhadi's film "A Hero," which opens Friday at the Magic Lantern. (Photo/Amazon Studios) Despite having started his career in the late ’90s, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi first attracted international attention in 2011 with his film “A Separation.”. That film, by...
MOVIES
yourvalley.net

Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A Hero.”
MOVIES
Vulture

A Hero Is Both Moral Fable and Mousetrap

Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero is a drama that plays like a thriller. It’s the gripping, often infuriating tale of a beleaguered Good Samaritan who learns that no good deed goes unpunished in the digital age. And as further demonstration of the director’s already impressive ability to build stomach-gnawing suspense out of everyday interactions, the movie is well worth seeing. But it also represents a step back in some ways. Farhadi is one of the world’s great filmmakers, but the generosity of spirit that was so pivotal to his earlier work seems to be in retreat in his latest.
MOVIES
#Iranian
NewsTimes

Javier Bardem and Asghar Farhadi Honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls. Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award. Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘A Hero’: Writer-Director Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Drama Has Been in His Mind for Decades

According to Amir Jadidi, the star of Asghar Farhadi’s drama A Hero, there’s an expression in Farsi that roughly translates as, “The wealthier, the needier.” This was one of the actor’s initial thoughts when the director first pitched the film’s title character, Rahim, a man seemingly forever dangling over the precipice of disaster, yet with a serene demeanor and expression that masks the chaos he’s straddling. “Sometimes people who don’t have anything still have this impression of satisfaction or acceptance in their gaze, because that’s their attitude to life,” says Jadidi, adding that he immediately identified Rahim as a common figure in...
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘A Hero’ Review: Deception mounts as the will to do good becomes a struggle in Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi’s captivating Iranian drama

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. There is a common thread in Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s work. He creates characters that exist in gray areas, with no clear heroes or villains. It’s a reflection of real-life, giving authenticity and complexity to the story which makes for captivating cinema. In “A Hero” our protagonist Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is on a two-day prison furlough during which he plans to convince his unrelenting creditor Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to forgive his debt by getting a job, asking for forgiveness, and paying back some of the money. His strategy hits a snag that involves a bag of gold coins, a good deed, mounting deception, an accomplice girlfriend, a charitable organization, corrupt officials, and a killer smile. Not necessarily in that order.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Movies
Amazon
