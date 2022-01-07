Review: ‘A Hero,’ Iran’s Oscar entry, is another gripping moral tale from Asghar Farhadi

A Hero will debut in theaters on Jan. 7 and stream on Prime Video on Jan. 21. No good deed goes unpunished in A Hero, the latest emotional labyrinth from Iranian neo-realist virtuoso Asghar Farhadi. Its winding story follows calligrapher Rahim (Amir Jadidi), an inmate on temporary prison leave who chances upon a purse full of gold coins, which he eventually returns to its owner, instead of using it to pay off the enormous debt that landed him behind bars. This apparent sacrifice leads to a minor media storm, with Rahim and the audience seated unsteadily in its eye — a place of eerie, temporary calm — awaiting an unrelenting gust of doubters and envious spectators, who threaten to knock him off his reluctant pedestal. As the film slowly builds to this eventuality, it introduces a cavalcade of nuanced characters, each at odds with Rahim (or with each other), each with their own agendas, and each brought to life through Farhadi’s measured naturalism, resulting in a quiet work that screams with piercing anxiety.

