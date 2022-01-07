ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron spike in most vaccinated German state heralds nationwide surge

By Riham Alkousaa
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbATL_0dfHJXRs00
Marie Rohlfs, teacher at the Sternschnuppe Kindergarten receives a dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Thomas Holler in Bremen, Germany, February 26, 2021. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The northern German maritime state of Bremen has the country's highest COVID-19 vaccination rate by far, but it has become the hardest-hit by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, reporting the highest infection rate of any region in Germany.

Experts say that the spike in Bremen could herald where Germany as a whole is heading in the coming days.

The seven-day infection rate in Bremen stood at 800 cases per 100,000 residents on Thursday, the highest in Germany and more than double the national rate of 303, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

"I assume that Bremen is just a little further ahead than other federal states," said Hajo Zeeb of the Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology in Bremen.

He said he expected many of Germany's federal states to report infection rates similar to Bremen in the coming days.

Germany's leaders are set to discuss how to respond to the Omicron variant later on Friday, with measures including shortening COVID-19 self-isolation periods over fears that critical services could grind to a halt as case numbers spike.

Bremen's location near the Netherlands and Denmark, where Omicron has already become the dominant variant, could be one reason for the higher infection rate in the state, Zeeb said.

Omicron now accounts for more than 85% of coronavirus infections in Bremen, well above the national figure of around 44%, according to data from the RKI on Thursday.

Also, the city's success in inoculating most of its residents early last year could be another reason.

"You have possibly now more of a vaccine gap than others who were a bit later (with the vaccination)," he said.

Studies have shown that protection against Omicron wanes over the course of several months and increases again following a booster shot.

Close to 84% of the population in Bremen, the smallest of Germany's 16 federal states with fewer than 700,000 people, are double-vaccinated, compared with a national figure of around 72%. Some 44% have received a booster shot, compared with 42% nationally.

Bremen is also a somewhat more accurate representation of the actual figures in Germany because coronavirus testing there did not slow during the holiday season as it did in many other regions, Zeeb added.

Last week, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the number of new cases had been under-reported and the actual incidence rate of infections was about two or three times higher than the officially reported figure.

The state's government on Thursday introduced further restrictions to curb infections, including requiring a negative rapid test or proof of a booster shot to enter restaurants or cultural events, in addition to proving double-vaccination.

Despite the record infection rate in Bremen, the state's hospitals were not as burdened as they were in the first three waves of the pandemic as patients infected with the new variant were coming in with milder symptoms, said Lukas Fuhrmann, spokesperson for Bremen's health senate.

Doctors say the situation in hospitals could however soon worsen and that non-intensive care units were already overburdened with patients with milder lung symptoms.

The city of Bremen's seven-day hospitalisation incidence was 13.6 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, three times the national incidence of around 3.

"The situation is certainly a nightmare," said Felix Diekmann, the medical director at St. Joseph-Stift hospital in Bremen. Although the situation is still manageable, the city might have to send COVID-19 patients to other states if it runs out of its intensive care beds, he said.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

Hana Gosling
3d ago

People this is JUST SO SIMPLE: Zinc stops replication of viruses and prevents oxidative stress. But cause is water solube you need Zinc ionophore (Iver or other), take NAC, Vit C, Quercetin. You may need antibiotic Azitromicin. There are protocols of C19 treatment!!!! Look for FLCCC protocols. Save yourselves and your close ones. This is a finnancial and power grab. Turn off those vax media

Reply
11
Darren Parker
3d ago

whoever there is vaccinated people is where you will find Covid. look at the numbers. what is science say. ?

Reply
14
Rodney Rogers
3d ago

Well, here we go again. Hospitals filling up again. Vaccinated hating on the unvaccinated. Record stuck on skip. Let's hit rewind. Contain this thing at source in China

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Even the unvaccinated in Italy and France are surprisingly okay with new hard-line vaccine mandates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, two of Europe’s biggest economies—Italy and France—are offering the world some clues about what happens if governments finally try to force people to get vaccinated, rather than encouraging, urging, and cajoling them, as they have done since coronavirus jabs rolled out about 13 months ago.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lauterbach
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Heralds#Berlin#Covid#The Robert Koch Institute#Rki
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Spain becomes first European nation to call for treating COVID like the flu

(WTVO) — Spain’s Prime Minister has called for officials to classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, like the flu, and suggesting that people live with it. According to Bloomberg, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wishes to have a flu-like monitoring system to replace pandemic tracking. “I believe that we have the conditions for, with precaution, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

SIBIU, Romania — (AP) — As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region. Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

As Omicron surges, a French hospital creaks under staff shortages

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emergency ward doctor Abigael Debit is increasingly spending her time finding beds for COVID-19 patients, either in her own public-private clinic outside Paris or in nearby hospitals, as the contagious Omicron variant rips through France. Scientific data shows a lower risk of severe disease from...
WORLD
Reuters

Morocco seeks foreign medics to plug pandemic gaps, minister says

RABAT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morocco is considering wage hikes for health workers and tax incentives to attract foreign investors and doctors to plug shortages in the health system as it battles the pandemic and expands medical insurance, its health minister said. Hospitals have an "acute shortage" of 32,000 doctors...
WORLD
Reuters

Germany's Scholz urges compulsory COVID-19 jabs for all adults

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday. The leader of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) in the legislature had said on Tuesday that he expected a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to be voted on by parliament in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

273K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy