ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro zone businesses pare back price expectations for first time in over a year

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMcnh_0dfHJR9W00

FRANKFURT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone entrepreneurs pared back their expectations for price rises for the first time in more than a year last month, data showed on Friday, in what could be an early sign that a bout of inflation in the bloc is finally easing.

A majority of companies, particularly in the manufacturing sector, still expected to raise their prices in the next three months but their share of the total fell slightly across sectors compared with November, the Eurostat survey showed.

The proportion of consumers bracing for prices to keep rising or even accelerate in the next 12 months also fell after hitting a record in October.

A broader Economic Sentiment Indicator, which aggregates questions about confidence among consumers, retailers, industrialists in the 19 countries that share the euro, fell for a second straight month to hit the lowest level since May 2021 at 115.3 points.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin pares price gains after hitting $43,000

Bitcoin pulled back early Wednesday after getting as high as $43,106 on Tuesday. The move helped lead a broad market recovery in crypto. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured investors the Fed will combat the current high inflation, signaling the central bank may reduce its balance sheet this year. Powell...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Futures up; CPI data meets expectations

Jan 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. FUTURES UP; CPI DATA MEETS EXPECTATIONS (0915 EST/1415 GMT) U.S. stock index futures are higher early on Wednesday, with S&P 500 e-minis up...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Inflation#Eurostat
Reuters

U.S.-EU trade, technology body to meet in Europe in 2022-Tai

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The new U.S.-European Union Trade and Technology Council, a body formed to help patch up strained transatlantic trade relations and help the allied democracies better compete with China, will hold a second meeting in Europe later this year, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European gas depletion slows, but not enough to lower prices

OSLO (Reuters) - Europe’s gas storage levels are still below the five-year average, with prices expected to remain elevated despite the arrival of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to offset limited Russian pipeline flows. The region’s storage levels have been unusually low since last winter, which has been partly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gold steadies as dollar retreats after U.S. inflation data

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold steaded on Wednesday, buoyed by a retreat in the dollar after U.S. inflation data, although bullion's gains were offset by improved appetite for riskier assets since the rise in consumer prices were mostly in line with expectations. Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.34 per...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Telegraph

Used car prices soar 30pc as supply squeeze persists

The price of used cars shot up by almost a third last year, leaving one in four models more expensive than their new equivalents. A global shortage of computer ships has forced car makers to slow production and left buyers waiting up to 12 months for some models. That has...
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Australia shares end lower as Omicron spreads, financials slide

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower on Tuesday, led by financials, as an Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 infections in the country hovered near record levels, sending major retailers lower. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.77% lower at 7390.1, extending losses for the second consecutive session....
ECONOMY
CharlotteObserver.com

Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record 5% in December

Euro-zone consumer prices rose a record 5% in the 12 months through December, raising questions about the European Central Bank’s stance that inflation is transitory. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve last month adopted a more hawkish monetary stance, indicating three interest-rate hikes may be coming next year. But the ECB said in December that it still didn't see a need to lift rates next year.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Copper price set for biggest weekly decline since November

The copper price rose on Friday, supported by a rebound in equities and tight supply, but a firmer dollar and expectations of an early US interest rate hike kept the metal on track for its biggest weekly decline since November. March delivery contracts were exchanging hands for $4.39 a pound...
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Euro zone retail sales growth surges past expectations in Nov

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales surged past all expectations in November, driven by in-store non-food purchases, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, indicating that consumer demand remained healthy even as fresh pandemic-related restrictions were implemented. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing the...
RETAIL
investing.com

Euro zone producer prices rise in November more than expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices rose in November more than expected, but on a monthly basis their increase slowed significantly from October, Eurostat's estimates released on Thursday showed. The European Union's statistics office said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.8% month-on-month...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone sovereigns kick off January funding

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italy and Slovenia kicked off the first major euro zone government bond sales of 2022 on Wednesday, the start of a big increase in net issuance from governments this year as European Central Bank bond purchases slow. Italy will raise 7 billion euros ($7.93 billion) from...
BUSINESS
WRAL

These 6 items are expected to surge in price this year

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. As inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages continue into 2022, 'Eat This, Not That!' says we can expect these six grocery items to increase in price.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mining.com

Gold price set for worst year since 2015

Gold is set to end 2021 the same way it spent much of the year: little movement and tottering along somewhere in the vicinity of $1,800 an ounce. This represents a sharp contrast to 2020, when the economic turbulence of the covid-19 pandemic drove the metal’s price to record levels as investors sought safe haven for their money.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

273K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy