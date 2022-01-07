ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Magician' Coutinho joins old captain Gerrard on loan at Villa

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aston Villa have signed Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho on a loan deal until the end of the season from Barcelona, the Premier League club said on Friday.

He will be reunited with former captain Steven Gerrard, with the pair playing together at Anfield from 2013-15 and Gerrard now managing Villa.

Coutinho, who has won two league trophies and two Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona, has played 16 times for the club this season in all competitions and scored two goals.

The 29-year-old previously spent six years in the Premier League playing for Liverpool, where he made over 200 appearances and scored 54 goals.

Gerrard heaped praise on Coutinho on Thursday.

"If you go and have a look at his Wiki page you'll see a serial winner wherever he goes. He's won 63 caps for Brazil, played for Barcelona and was incredible at Liverpool," Gerrard said.

"I don't think you get a nickname of 'The Magician' if you're not a special footballer."

The agreement, subject to a medical and a work permit being granted, includes the option to make the transfer permanent, Villa said.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018 for approximately 142 million pounds ($192 million) but has not been able to establish himself in the first team at Camp Nou and he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

He scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for Barcelona and has 18 months left on his contract, which expires at the end of the 2022-21 season.

Villa are 13th in the Premier League standings and return to action on Jan. 15 when they host Manchester United.

($1 = 0.7382 pounds)

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
SOCCER
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Philippe Coutinho
newschain

Philippe Coutinho completes Aston Villa loan move

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit. The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed. “Philippe Coutinho arrived at Bodymoor Heath...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reluctant to release Archer for loan

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is reluctant to release Cameron Archer for loan this month. The Daily Mail says a number of EFL clubs including Championship duo Preston and Derby are keen to take the 20 year-old on loan this month. League One sides Sunderland, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Aston Villa#Manchester United#Brazilian#Anfield#The Premier League#Bayern Munich
The Independent

Fortunate Manchester United squeeze past Aston Villa to set up FA Cup meeting with Middlesbrough

Manchester United are a mess but that mess is through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Aston Villa should really be the ones progressing to play Middlesbrough on the balance of play at Old Trafford on Monday night, as Steven Gerrard’s side continue to quietly impress and gradually improve under a newly appointed manager who is having a tangible, positive effect on his players. The same cannot yet be said of United and Ralf Rangnick.But courtesy of Scott McTominay’s early header, United march on and Rangnick picked up a valuable win after a week in which his interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘I’m looking to enjoy my football’ – Former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho speaks for the first time since joining Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has spoken for the first time since making the loan move to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. The Brazilian has joined the Villains on loan from Barcelona in a deal until the end of the season and the Villa Park outfit will have the option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Spanish Supercopa online and on TV tonight

Spanish football’s version of the Community Shield is a four-team affair these days, with teams having to negotiate a semi-final before reaching the chance to go for a trophy.On Thursday, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club meet in the second tie, but before that El Clasico takes centre stage and the first meeting of Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2022.The teams have been in wildly different form so far this season, Carlo Ancelotti leading Los Blancos to the top of the table in LaLiga with a fairly reliable line-up and not too many headline-making moments across the Continent.It has been the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Philippe Coutinho pictured in Aston Villa colours for the first time since his shock loan move from Barcelona... with the former Liverpool star to wear the No 23 shirt as he reunites with Steven Gerrard

Philippe Coutinho has been pictured in Aston Villa colours for the first time since his loan spell from Barcelona was confirmed - as the Brazilian edges nearer to a Premier League return. Coutinho's temporary move to Villa Park was confirmed last week, with the Midlands club holding the option to...
WORLD
The Independent

Steven Gerrard must morph into the ‘magician’ to make the real Philippe Coutinho reappear

There is a sea of anger and a swell of regret, but mostly a spread of sadness layering the past four years of Philippe Coutinho’s career. “A former magician who has long since ceased to be,” declared Kicker upon his loan to Aston Villa. The German publication had a front-row view of the 29-year-old’s temporary spell at Bayern Munich, during which chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Coutinho “gives the impression that he is a bit inhibited”.Their manager during his season-long loan in 2019-20, Hansi Flick, believed the Brazil international was trying too hard to impress and, as such, “not all decisions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
