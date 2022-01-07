ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ten Hong Kong officials among dozens sent to quarantine after party

 5 days ago

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ten Hong Kong government officials, including the heads of home affairs and immigration, were among more than 100 people sent into quarantine after attending a banquet where two guests tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities said on Friday.

With more cases being detected in Hong Kong over the past week, stringent new measures came into effect on Friday to battle what city leader Carrie Lam said was "a very dire situation" that had the potential to become a major community outbreak.

The banquet was on Monday, before the new restrictions came into force but after the first Omicron transmission of an infection caused by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus was confirmed on Friday last week.

None of the officials has tested positive but they were sent into quarantine as a precaution, in line with the city's coronavirus policy.

The global financial hub is one of the world's last places to stick to a goal of stopping local transmission of the virus altogether, with strict quarantine measures and by largely isolating itself from the rest of the world.

Lam said she was "highly disappointed" that so many officials attended a big gathering and they should not be "engaging in activities that carry risks and create more work" for the city’s health bureau.

Senior officials who attended included Home Affairs Secretary Casper Tsui, Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang, police commissioner Raymond Siu and the head of the city's Independent Commission against Corruption, Simon Peh, authorities said.

The city on Friday banned dining in restaurants after 6.00 p.m., closed venues including gyms, beauty salons and swimming pools, and limited group gatherings to no more than four people. read more

Passenger flights from countries including Australia, Britain and the United States have been banned for 14 days.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, more than 200 people have died in Hong Kong from the coronavirus with some 12,800 infected, far fewer than in many other big cities around the world.

Hong Kong detected 33 cases on Friday, authorities said.

Health experts worry that with just over 30% of eligible people not vaccinated, a surge of infections could send many to hospital.

Reporting by Farah Master and by Twinnie Siu Editing by Robert Birsel

Country
China
The Independent

Birthday party attended by top pro-Beijing officials in Hong Kong becomes potential Covid cluster

Over two dozen pro-China Hong Kong lawmakers and officials were among the 170 guests who flouted government rules by attending a large birthday party held in the city this week, causing a major political uproar.All the guests at the party have been ordered to isolate due to possible exposure to Covid-19.The party was held on Monday to celebrate the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a local delegate to the National People’s Congress.Health authorities have confirmed at least one Covid case and identified a second preliminary one linked to the party amid a spike in cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Millions more locked down as China battles Omicron spread

Five million residents of a central Chinese city were confined to their homes Tuesday while another megacity shuttered all non-essential businesses, as the country battles a spate of coronavirus outbreaks including from the Omicron variant. The Chinese territory of Hong Kong is battling its own Omicron outbreak that began with returning airline crew.
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hong Kong suspends officials, isolates some 170 party guests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Friday suspended several government officials from duty and will order about 170 people to be quarantined at a government facility after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
