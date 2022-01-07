ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'I can feel it': Djokovic sends thanks for the support

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, spent Orthodox Christmas in an immigration...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Boris Becker's Blunt Vaccine Advice To Novak Djokovic

Former tennis player Boris Becker is the latest big-name figure to have his say on the developing Novak Djokovic situation. World No.1 Djokovic, who has managed to keep his vaccination status under wraps, is currently being held in Melbourne's Park Hotel as he faces the nervous wait to see whether he'll be let into the country.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Why Novak Djokovic won his visa appeal court case and what happens now

Novak Djokovic has won in his attempt to overturn the decision which would have prevented him from taking part in the upcoming Australian Open. In a story which has dominated sports news for the last week, the men’s world No 1 tennis player was refused an entry visa to Australia. However, in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, Judge Anthony Kelly reversed the decision and sanctioned that Djokovic should be released from detention. Since Thursday, the Serb had been in detention in Melbourne but thanks to Kelly’s decision he has now been allowed to leave the quarantine hotel he...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tennis Player
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rafael Nadal slams Novak Djokovic ‘circus’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal insists the Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.The Spaniard, who has been Djokovic’s greatest rival throughout the pair’s legendary careers, joked that he would prefer the Serbian to not play to boost his own chances of a 21st Grand Slam.Nadal, who is vaccinated, admits he may disagree with Djokovic but maintains it is only fair that he is allowed to remain in Australia and play the first Grad Slam of the year after winning his appeal to be immediately released after a judge quashed the decision to...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Australian visa battle ‘damaging on all fronts’, says ATP

Novak Djokovic has been successful in his fight to quash the decision to rescind his Australian visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park.The saga is not finished despite the Australian government failing to push the hearing back by 48 hours with Judge Anthony Kelly stating: “We all play by the same rules. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed.”The interview transcripts with Australian Border Force were released as part of the case, while a possible three-year ban from the country still hangs over...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 a week before Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios could miss the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19 a week before his home grand slam.The 26-year-old withdrew from the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday and used social media to reveal his positive test.“Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for Covid ” he wrote on an Instagram story.“Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for CovidNick...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘subjected to torture’ while fighting deportation from Australia, says mother

Novak Djokovic was “subjected to torture” while fighting deportation from Australia, his mother Dijana Djokovic has claimed.The Serbian succeeded in an appeal to quash an order for deportation from Australia over his exemption for Covid vaccination.And at a family press conference following his release to Australia, Dijana claimed her son has suffered greatly but also secured the greatest victory of his career over all 20 Grand Slam titles.“Thank you for coming. We’re here to celebrate our son Novak, a boy who in his family learned not to put up with lies and cheating,” she said. “He always fought for...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy