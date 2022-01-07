ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair to close base at Germany's Frankfurt Airport

Budget airline Ryanair said Friday that it plans to stop serving Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, at the end of March. and close its base there.

Ryanair said it is closing its base in Frankfurt and reallocating its five planes there to other airports that “have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery.”

The airline complained that instead of providing incentives as the aviation industry struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Frankfurt Airport “has chosen to increase prices even further, making Frankfurt uncompetitive with European airports.”

The Ireland-based company said that all Frankfurt-based flight crew “can secure alternative positions within the Ryanair network" and that passengers affected by cancellations would receive notifications and refunds “over the coming days.”

Robb Report

Airbus Is the Word’s Largest Jet Builder for the Third Year in a Row

Airbus has been crowned the world’s largest jet maker, again. The reigning King of the Skies, which now holds the title for three years running, delivered a total of 611 passenger jets to 88 customers in 2021, according to company data released Monday. That’s an increase of 8 percent compared to 2020, which saw 566 Airbus jets delivered to customers. The aerospace giant appears to have comfortably eclipsed its main US rival Boeing in terms of revenue-generating deliveries, too. Boeing, which is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday, handed over a comparatively modest 302 jets in the first 11...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Marietta Daily Journal

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Air France-KLM adds Sustainable Aviation Fuel levy to flights

The Air France-KLM airlines group has added a passenger tax to fund the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel on its flights.Ranging from €1 to €4 per flight, the levy will be imposed on all Air France, KLM and Transavia flights running from France or the Netherlands.The €1 levy will apply to flights within Europe, while the €4 tax will be applied to intercontinental flights.“Today, SAF production worldwide covers only around 0.1 per cent of the total fuel usage of the aviation industry. We need to speed up the production,” said Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager for Air France and KLM.“And that’s...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Ryanair and Lufthansa clash over EU's airport slot rules

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two of Europe's largest airlines have revived a spat over the environmental impact of Europe's take-off slot rules, with Ryanair accusing Germany's Lufthansa of exploiting climate concerns to stifle competition. The easing of the "use-it-or-lose-it" rule has allowed major carriers to preserve airport access during the coronavirus...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

France to reopen borders to UK holidaymakers

France is preparing to reopen its borders to UK holidaymakers within days.Alexandre Holroyd, a French National Assembly member who represents the country’s expatriates living in the UK, said a “significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon”.He added that details will be confirmed “in the days to come”.We are expecting the French government to make an announcementTravel agent Ski LineFrance introduced a ban on non-essential travel to and from the UK on December 18 in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.The rules were partly eased last week to allow some business travel to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

France travel ban: anticipation grows that border will open imminently to UK travellers

Twenty-four days after France abruptly closed its frontiers to British visitors, anticipation is growing that the travel ban on the UK will soon end. One ski operator is so confident that it is selling winter sports trips for the coming weekend.Since 20 December, British travellers have been banned from entering France except for “compelling reasons” – not including holidays and most business trips and family visits.Anyone who is allowed to enter France must quarantine for 48 hours.The measures were introduced at a time when rates of Covid-19 transmission in the UK were soaring in because of the Omicron variant....
TRAVEL
The Independent

What are ‘ghost flights’ and why are they so controversial?

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed ‘ghost flights’, in order to keep coveted airport slots.Ghost flights have long caused anger among environmental groups, and Greenpeace dubbed them “absurd and revolting”.What is a ghost flight?EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Travel news – live: France expected to lift UK travel ban as politician hints at easing of restrictions

Expectations are building that France may imminently announce it is lifting the blanket ban on British travellers.Speculation, already rife, was further fuelled last night when French politician Alexandre Holroyd tweeted: “Following numerous discussions with the Government, considerable reductions in health measures at the borders will be announced very soon.“More details here in the coming days.”The cryptic tweet followed several holiday companies telling customers they believed the French ban on all Brits, barring those with a handful of “compelling” reasons for travel, was about to be scrapped.London firm Skiline.co.uk has sent out a marketing email saying: “We are expecting the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Use electric or hydrogen planes for domestic flights, urges green group

Airlines should be required to use electric or hydrogen planes for some UK domestic flights within six years, a green group has claimed.The development of zero-emissions aircraft (ZEA) is vital for the country’s aviation sector to cut its carbon output, according to a report by Transport & Environment Carriers should be required to use ZEA for a “small percentage” of domestic flights from 2028, the document states.The campaign group called for this percentage to increase over the next decade, culminating in a ban on planes burning traditional jet fuel on those routes from 2040.🇬🇧 UK net zero aviation is possible...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

These are the world’s most powerful passports

The world’s most powerful passports have been revealed in a new ranking.Japan and Singapore jointly claim the top spot in the latest iteration of the Henley Passport Index, released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.The report scores 199 countries’ passports on how many destinations holders can visit without needing to secure a visa in advance.Japanese and Singaporean passport holders can, in theory, access 192 nations apiece visa-free, or by getting a visa on arrival.However, in practice this number may be lower – the index isn’t taking into account temporary travel bans and restrictions imposed during...
WORLD
The Independent

EU under pressure after airlines fly thousands of empty ‘ghost flights’ to keep airport slots

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed “ghost flights”, in order to keep coveted airport slots.EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights in order to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Pre-pandemic, this was set at a minimum of 80 per cent of scheduled flights. Since widespread travel disruption caused by coronavirus, the level has been cut to 50 per cent, but it remains difficult for some airlines to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Last year’s Heathrow passenger numbers worst since 1977

Britain’s busiest airport handled fewer passengers in 2021 than it did in 2020 – failing to reach even one-quarter of its pre-pandemic numbers.Only 19.4 million passenger passed through Heathrow last year, 76 per cent down on the figure for 2019. The Independent calculates that the last time the airport handled so few travellers was in 1977, when 19 million people used the airport.In contrast, 22.1 million passengers passed through Heathrow during 2020 – thanks largely to a fairly normal January and February in that year.Heathrow’s bosses were hoping for a relatively successful December 2021. But the appearance of the Omicron variant –...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

At least 600,000 people cancelled December flights from Heathrow

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.The new rules were relaxed for fully-vaccinated arrivals last week after travel firms said they were ineffective due to Omicron spreading widely within the...
WORLD
kitco.com

Vulcan Energy, Frankfurt-based Nobian seek to develop lithium plant

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian lithium producer Vulcan Energy said on Tuesday it is exploring to jointly develop its Central Lithium Plant with Frankfurt-based chemical producer Nobian. The potential deal comes as demand for lithium hydroxide sees a surge due to shifting preferences towards electric cars, with Vulcan looking to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Germany's nuclear meltdown

A modest display of pyrotechnics at the Brandenburg Gate accompanied by the ill-fitting tune of "Auld Lang Syne" drifting through the empty streets of Berlin — New Year's Eve in Germany was again a rather subdued affair because of rising coronavirus infections. But not in the small village of Grohnde in Lower Saxony, where loud cheers could be heard at midnight.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWL-AMFM

Business: International travel likely to recover

Damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and flash floods that hit Europe last summer helped make 2021 one of the most expensive years for natural disasters. Reinsurance company Munich Re put the overall economic losses
TRAVEL
The Independent

EU finally drops flight ban on southern Africa

The EU yesterday dropped its travel ban on arrivals from seven southern African countries after more than six weeks.The French EU presidency announced that the 27 member states had agreed “to lift the emergency break to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries.”Travel can now resume from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.However, EU officials warned that arrivals from these countries may be subject to tighter entry requirements on vaccine status or testing, with states free to set their own rules.Like several nations, including the UK, the EU imposed a ban on South Africa...
LIFESTYLE
