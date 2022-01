The titular character on The CW’s new DC comic-book adaptation Naomi doesn’t need superpowers to be popular or cool. As viewers saw in Tuesday’s premiere, all Naomi has to do is bop into parties and do a skateboard trick or two before school, and she’s greeted with cheers and dap. In fact, her newfound abilities actually seemed to cramp her style, make her dizzy and open up a whole new world of questions she wasn’t ready to ask or answer. The revelation began shortly after the high schooler abruptly left debate club to chase a Superman stunt on the main street...

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO