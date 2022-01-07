Euro Zone Inflation Hit a New Record High of 5% in December

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The seven percent increase in the Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) over the 12 months to December was the highest since June 1982, as prices rose for an array of goods especially housing, cars and food. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work. But a collision between rebounding demand, labor shortages and global supply chain snarls -- especially computer chips for cars -- caused prices last year to climb upwards at an ever-faster rate.

BUSINESS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO