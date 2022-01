CHICO, Calif. - A 55-hour closure of Eaton Road at Highway 99 will begin Friday, according to the City of Chico. Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., Eaton Road at the site of the roundabout construction will be closed until about 5 a.m. Monday. The second lane of Highway 99 will also be closed each night of the closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO