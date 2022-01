Centric Bank CEO Patricia (Patti) A. Husic has been appointed to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Board of Directors. “We are honored to welcome Patti Husic to our Board of Directors,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “In addition to the extraordinary leadership skills and achievements that have earned Patti repeated recognition as one of American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking, she brings a demonstrated commitment to our vision that ‘No One Should Be Hungry’ in central PA. We know our communities will benefit from her service.”

